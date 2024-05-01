The new Route 36: Recreation trail, roundabout, additional entrance at Hornell Plaza eyed

New York state has pared down plans to transform the state Route 36 Hornell Gateway Corridor.

At a public forum Tuesday night in Hornell High School, Department of Transportation specialists outlined the re-worked $55 million project to bolster traffic safety, better accommodate walkers and bicyclists and expedite the movement of goods and services along a key but outdated highway that was built in the 1970s.

At the meeting, DOT engineers presented plans for a walking-bicyclist trail along the length of an approximately three-mile route, a roundabout at the northernmost section of the project and modern engineering and road improvements at other high priority locations, including the Walmart-Wegmans Hornell Plaza, where the heaviest daily traffic is recorded.

DOT had previously developed plans for reworking a longer stretch of 36, going further north to almost the Village of Arkport, but those plans have been scaled down due to budgetary constraints.

"The project limit was pared back to that point so we can pay for and afford everything you saw today," said Brian Kelly, DOT Region 6 director. "Costs have increased. Inflation has hit all of us."

Although state officials continue to accept and give consideration to public comments, if the project stays close to its current form, here are a handful of Route 36 changes that appear to be on the way.

A $55 million transformation of state Route 36 in Hornell includes plans for a traffic circle at the intersection of 36 and Route 66.

Building a roundabout at Webbs Crossing Road

The prospect of multiple traffic circles was the most controversial aspect of previous designs.

Plans now call for only one roundabout, a two-lane circle at the Webbs Crossing-Route 66 intersection. There was some pushback by residents on this Tuesday night, but engineers say a roundabout is the most effective way to slow traffic and improve safety at a juncture that experiences crash rates higher than the state average.

Narrowing road, revamping entrances at the Hornell Plaza section of Route 36

The DOT plan includes a shorter crossing area for pedestrians at the Bethesda Drive light across from the plaza. The entrance near McDonald's would transition from a two-lane entrance to a one-lane entrance at the southern end of the shopping center.

A major change will be the construction of an additional northern entrance to the plaza, near Wegmans, so drivers can still navigate into the shopping center even if they bypass the southern entrance and continue north on Route 36.

This section of Route 36 also has a higher crash rate than the state average, officials said.

Cass Street to Main Street section of Route 36

DOT plans a new sidewalk along the parking lot and the Burger King restaurant.

The right turn lane at Main Street will be eliminated. A shorter pedestrian crossing at the Main Street intersection will be created.

The placard details the changes planned the Canacadea Creek crossing on state Route 36 in Hornell.

Canacadea Creek Crossing on Route 36

Construction will include widening the bridge to add a multi-use path and sidewalk. The under-bridge crossing would be maintained, while the existing pedestrian bridge will be eliminated.

This section will include a new crosswalk at Genesee Street and improved neighborhood connections.

Multi-use trail along entire route of project

Currently, there is a well-worn path in the grass median between Route 36 and the plaza, indicating a steady stream of foot traffic in an area that is unlit and has no pedestrian accommodations.

Plans outlined Tuesday call for the creation of a 10- to 12-foot multi-use trail, on the west side of Route 36, stretching all the way from Main Street to Webbs Crossing Road.

The trail will be designed for both bicyclists and pedestrians.

The state Route 36 construction plans for the Cass Street, Elm Street and Broadway section of Hornell.

Hornell Mayor John Buckley called the Route 36 Corridor project "a once in a generation investment in our community" that will help the city continue its economic momentum.

Experts say the project is necessary because the area has undergone a transformation since Route 36 was constructed 50 years ago and the four-lane was not designed to handle what has been a significant rise in commercial and industrial activity along the corridor.

The busy thoroughfare handles about 13,000 vehicles each day, according to a DOT study.

Here's what's next for the Route 36 project in Hornell

State officials said next steps include continuing the dialogue with local stakeholders, finalizing the preferred options outlined at the public forum, obtaining approvals and permits and developing construction documents.

DOT expects the project to be done in two phases, with the northern stretch ready for construction first, probably beginning in 2025. The project has state and federal funding.

