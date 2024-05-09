Route 222/30 interchange to be closed Mother’s Day weekend for bridge demo

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Route 222/30 interchange has been under construction for several months, but this weekend will see a complete closure of Route 30 spanning from the Oregon Pike to New Holland Pike.

“We haven’t done anything like this before,” Sgt. Barry Waltz with Manheim Township Police said. “I’ve been here 19 years and I don’t remember ever shutting down a major highway like this for that amount of time.”

The closure is due to a demolition of the bridge that connects Route 222 South to Route 30 East.

“They’re going to be closing the southbound Route 222 bridge to eastbound Route 30, the northbound bridge 222 bridge over Route 30 and Route 30 itself in both directions,” PennDOT’s David Thompson said.

The interchange will be shut down from late Friday night until early Monday morning, making traveling more difficult for Mother’s Day.

“There’s really no good weekend to close this bridge,” Thompson said. “It’s just that we’ve progressed to this point and delaying it any further will just set us back.”

Thompson says around 100,000 vehicles traverse the interchange per day on the weekend.

Manheim Township will have more officers on duty to help with any issues that may occur.

“We have several overtime details for the weekend. So we’re bringing officers in on overtime, no state grants or anything like that,” Sgt. Waltz said. “It’s funded by the township. It’s coming out of our budget.”

Detours will be set up to maneuver around the closed highway, but it won’t be easy.

“It’s going to be a tough weekend for folks on the detour route and people who are using those roads to get from point A to point B,” Thompson said.

To see the detour plans for the weekend, click here.

