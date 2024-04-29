Route 18 in East Brunswick to close Monday night, DOT says

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced Route 18 southbound is scheduled to be closed and detoured Monday, April 29, at Racetrack Road as a pavement project advances in East Brunswick.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Monday, April 29, until 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, Route 18 southbound is scheduled to be closed from Racetrack Road to Rues Lane. The closure is necessary for drainage installation. The following detour will be in place:

Route 18 southbound

Motorists on Route 18 southbound will be directed to take the exit ramp for Racetrack Road and turn right

Turn left onto Summerhill Road/CR 613 southbound

Turn left onto Rues Lane/CR 617 eastbound, back to Route 18

This work is part of the $86.1 million federally funded Route 18, East Brunswick, Drainage and Pavement Rehabilitation project that will make repairs on approximately four and a half miles of Route 18 in East Brunswick. Work includes milling and paving, improvements to the drainage systems and storm water basins, utility relocation, installation of new sidewalks and ADA-compliant curb ramps and upgrading guiderail. Improvements will also be made to various intersections throughout the project limits. The project is expected to be completed in Fall 2026.

Variable messaging signs are being utilized to provide advance notification to the motoring public of all traffic pattern changes associated with the work. due to weather or other factors, the precise timing of the work is subject to change.

