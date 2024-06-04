Route 18, 422 repaving projects part of Kelly's wishlist

Jun. 4—WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two PennDOT highway paving projects are on the wishlist of U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly.

Kelly on Monday announced his 2025 Community Project Funding requests ahead of the upcoming budget process, which will be reviewed by the House Appropriation Committee. This year's requests total more than $35 million.

"It's important for everyone to remember that this isn't Washington's money — it's your money," Kelly said. "That's why my team and I select projects that will provide taxpayers and our local communities with the best return on their investment. This funding will improve physical infrastructure throughout the district, including roadways, waterlines and wastewater treatment facilities. We are once again boosting local fire departments. And, after we secured nearly $50 million for Butler County's Gateway 228 project, we are continuing our investment to expand one of the most-traveled roadways in western Pennsylvania.

Story continues below video

The Lawrence County projects include bettering Route 18/Wilmington Road between Wilmington Township and Neshannock Township and paving an 8.5-mile stretch of Route 422. A final list of projects approved by the House Appropriations Committee, along with the designated funding totals, are expected to be announced later this year. Kelly received more than 50 applications from across the 16th Congressional District.

The Route 18 project comes with a projected price tag of $2 million. It would repave the stretch of road between Wilmington Township and Neshannock Township because the existing road is deteriorating and reaching the end of its useful life.

The Route 422 Benjamin Franklin Highway Betterment project will cost around $3 million. This project would restore and resurface pavement along the 8.5-mile stretch of Route 422 and provide a safer, more efficient passage through the region while improving drainage and pedestrian safety. Other projects in Erie, Butler, Crawford and Mercer counties include projects to improve drinking water and funds for fire companies.