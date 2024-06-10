Route 130 closed in Coles County due to crash

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department said Route 130 is closed between Westfield Road and County Road 300N due to a traffic accident.

The Coles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the accident involved three vehicles. They expect the closure to last several hours and ask drivers to avoid the area.

Charleston Fire said Westfield Road will remain open. They also said the investigation will be handed off to Illinois State Police.

WCIA has reached out and is awaiting more details on the incident.

This is a developing story.

