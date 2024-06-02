Route 101 tragedy: Newmarket man killed in motorcycle crash

CANDIA — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Route 101 Saturday night, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Ralph Cummings, 44, of Newmarket, lost his life in the accident around 6:30 p.m. on Route 101 eastbound. He was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to police, citing a preliminary investigation. Witnesses told police Cummings lost control of the motorcycle in a fishtailing fashion, then crashed within the travel lanes of the road. He was not wearing a helmet.

First responders found Cumming on the road along with a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He died at the scene.

There were no passengers and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Multiple agencies assisted Troop A Troopers, including the Candia Police Department, the Raymond Police Department, Candia Fire and Rescue, the Auburn Fire Department and Precision Towing & Recovery.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Trooper Seth Parker via email at Seth.K.Parker@DOS.NH.GOV.

