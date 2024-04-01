Roundup: Verdict returned in stalking case against Simi man, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

This is the emblem of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Simi Valley man convicted in stalking case

A Simi Valley man has been convicted of stalking and extorting his former girlfriend, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced last week.

Jason Anthony Arnold, 52, was found guilty Thursday by a jury of two felonies: stalking and extortion by threatening letter. He also was found guilty of three misdemeanor counts of distributing private intimate photos.

Prosecutors said that Arnold began to stalk and threaten the woman for several months between November 2019 and March 2020 following a break-up in 2019.

Jason Anthony Arnold

He allegedly demanded about $54,000 from the victim and distributed nude photographs of her when she did not pay. Authorities said the photographs were sent to the woman's mother, brother and her new boyfriend, and were posted around her business and her new boyfriend’s apartment complex.

Prosecutors said a sex advertisement accompanied the photos along with the victim's home address, business address and personal mobile number. She obtained a domestic violence restraining order, but the defendant continued to contact her via texts and emails, prosecutors said.

Arnold is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. April 25 in courtroom 27 of the Ventura County Superior Court. He faces a maximum prison sentence of three years and eight months.

After the verdict, Arnold was remanded into custody at the main jail in Ventura.

2 rescued after car crashes into garage

A car crashed into a home in the central part of Ventura late last week, trapping two people inside the vehicle, the city’s fire department reported.

Firefighters said they found a vehicle that had broken through a garage wall Thursday morning at the residence in the 300 block of Teloma Drive in a neighborhood located west of Victoria Avenue.

The crash also broke the home’s electrical panel, exposing live wires.

Firefighters arrived at the home six minutes after being dispatched to the scene and extricated both victims from the vehicle within 15 minutes of arrival, officials said.

One person was treated and released at the scene. The other person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries for further evaluation.

These items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Jury convicts Simi man for stalking, extortion, more news