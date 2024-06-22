Roundup: Ventura teens arrested in attack on homeless woman, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Assault victim identified

Authorities have released the name of a man who died when he was struck by several vehicles after he was left lying in the road following an assault Sunday night in Oxnard.

Alberto Garcia was 57, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. He was described as transient.

The cause of death was blunt force head, neck and thoracic injuries, the medical examiner found. The manner of death, including whether the fatality will be classified as a homicide or accident, remained pending.

At around 9 p.m. Sunday, the Oxnard Police Department had received multiple calls about a fight among several people in the 300 block of East Hueneme Road, just east of Saviers Road.

Officers found Garcia in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police had been assaulted by several people in the street and those people left him in the road, where he was hit by at least two vehicles. The drivers remained on scene and were cooperative. Police said it was unclear whether additional vehicles also struck Garcia.

No arrests had been made as of Friday, Detective Manny Perez said. The active investigation is still in its early stages, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Perez at 805-385-7645 or manny.perez@oxnardpd.org.

Teens arrested in attack on homeless woman

Two teenagers from Ventura were arrested Thursday on suspicion of assaulting a homeless woman in Ventura last week after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The assault occurred at 3 a.m. June 14 on Main Street under the Highway 33 overpass, according to the Ventura Police Department. Previous reports said the incident occurred the following day.

Police had received numerous calls about the attack on June 15, possibly when it appeared on social media.

By Monday, detectives learned the video of juveniles on e-bikes had been taken June 14. The video showed several of the minors violently assaulting a 66-year-old homeless woman in a sleeping bag, according to a news release. Afterward, the youths fled the area on the electric bicycles.

Detectives served search warrants at multiple locations and seized evidence, including e-bikes, before the two teens were taken into custody Thursday.

Officers arrested the boys, age 13 and 14, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and elder abuse. The teens were taken to the county's Juvenile Facilities complex, authorities said.

While officers were at the scene on June 15, they learned of a different woman who had allegedly been struck by a rock thrown by a youth on an e-bike. As police took the woman's report, the bicyclist returned. Officers stopped the 13-year-old boy and his 13-year-old passenger, a girl. The boy was taken into custody and released to a parent later that night.

The teen taken into custody June 15 was one of the two teens arrested Thursday, police Cmdr. Ryan Weeks said.

Since the video of the assault was posted, detectives have also received multiple calls from other residents who said they were victims of previous attacks involving a group of juveniles on e-bikes, department officials said in the release.

Police are investigating those claims and looking for additional suspect information.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Ventura teens arrested in attack on homeless woman, more news