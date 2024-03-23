Roundup: Ventura chiropractor accused of sexual battery, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Chiropractor accused of sexual battery

A Ventura chiropractor has been charged with three felonies in an ongoing investigation into alleged sex crimes involving patients, authorities said.

Ventura Police Department detectives served an arrest warrant Thursday morning at the office of Fernando Gomez at Limitless Functional Therapy, 4562 Westinghouse St., the department reported Friday.

The arrest stemmed from two separate battery reports, according to a news release. The victims alleged they had been sexually battered while seeking chiropractic services.

Ventura County Superior Court records show the District Attorney's office filed a complaint Thursday listing three felony counts of sexual battery. Court records list the suspect's name as Fernando Juarez Gomez Jr.

The legal subsection for all three counts concerns victims who were not aware of the nature of the alleged act at the time because the perpetrator "fraudulently represented that the touching served a professional purpose," according to the state penal code.

Prosecutors also filed special allegations claiming Gomez took advantage of a position of trust. Such allegations can impact sentencing if a defendant is convicted.

Gomez was booked into county jail and released Thursday afternoon on a $40,000 bail bond, jail and court records show. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment on the morning of April 4 in courtroom 11.

Detectives from the police department's major crimes unit are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ash'lee Gray at 805-339-4472.

Death near PCH sand dune investigated

Ventura County Sheriff's detectives were investigating a fatality along Pacific Coast Highway Saturday near the large sand dune area north of Sycamore Canyon Road.

Ventura County Fire Department crews responded to the incident reported shortly before 11 a.m. Emergency responders described finding a patient in a rocky area by the beach with major head trauma and requested a helicopter respond, according to firefighter radio traffic. The air unit was canceled before it arrived after authorities determined the patient had died.

Sheriff's detectives remained at the scene as of 4 p.m., said sheriff's Capt. Steve Michalec. The fatality involved a gunshot victim,, he said, but it was not yet clear whether the incident was a suicide or something else.

If you're feeling despondent, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, for both English and Spanish speakers, can be reached by calling 988 and can be found on the web at https://988lifeline.org.

Man stole more than $1M from local doctor

A Whittier man, 62, who acted as a money manager has been sentenced to state prison for stealing more than $1 million from a Thousand Oaks psychiatrist.

David Howard Syner, 62, was sentenced Friday to seven years eight months, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said in a news release. He was also ordered to pay more than $987,000 in restitution.

Syner had pleaded guilty in June to 13 counts of grand theft, prosecutors said. He admitted to aggravating factors including that the crime involved planning, sophistication or professionalism.

Between 2014 to 2018, Syner stole more than $1 million from the psychiatrist he'd befriended, the DA's office said, after the victim gave him control of financial accounts so he could manage the victim's business affairs. Syner used multiple schemes to use the doctor's money to buy luxury goods for himself and his fiancee, including first-class travel, rent, cosmetic surgery, car payments, tuition, entertainment and health insurance.

The victim hired a CPA in 2018 to uncover the depth of the theft after realizing Syner was stealing from him. The DA's Bureau of Investigation joined the investigation in 2018 and later used an in-house forensic accountant to track the money. Senior Deputy DA Howard Wise prosecuted the case.

