Roundup: Teen driver crashes into Newbury Park home; authorities ID man found near Hwy 101

Car crashes into Newbury Park house

A teen driver apparently drove her vehicle into a Newbury Park house Monday night, causing the car to catch fire, authorities said.

The crash happened in the residential area of Mountain Creek Drive and Gentle Creek Circle, said Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Rob Yoos. Sheriff's deputies and crews with the Ventura County Fire Department responded to the incident. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Before first responders arrived, an off-duty sheriff’s sergeant tried to put out the fire, Yoos said.

The incident was first reported to the sheriff’s office as a call about the driver allegedly going the wrong way on a Newbury Park street at 8:17 p.m., Yoos said. He added he didn’t know which street or whether it was one-way or two-way.

The girl, who was of legal driving age, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run, Yoos said. He said he didn’t have further details on the arrest, the location of the house or any possible damage to the residence.

The girl was released into the custody of her parents, Yoos said.

Man found dead near 101 in Newbury Park ID'd

A 38-year-old man found dead Friday afternoon near Highway 101 in Newbury Park has been identified.

Gregory Newman was described as homeless, and his cause and manner of death are still pending, said the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

His death was first reported at 4:40 p.m. Friday as a medical emergency, which brought firefighters and law enforcement personnel to an area off the southbound freeway near Ventu Park Road. Traffic in the area was also affected during the response.

Ventura County firefighters who first arrived on scene described finding someone possibly dead and requested sheriff's deputies.

Authorities at the time said the man may have been dead for some time, and there was no sign of violence at the scene. The California Highway Patrol eventually took over the incident because of the body's proximity to the freeway.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Teen crashes car into Newbury Park home; man found dead near highway ID'd