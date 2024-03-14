Roundup: Simi Valley school on alert after anonymous threat, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Simi school searched after anonymous threat

Simi Valley Police Department officers increased patrols around Valley View Middle School Thursday after school officials reported a threat made by an anonymous party using a tip-sharing site.

A Simi Valley Unified School District representative called authorities around 11 p.m. Wednesday after the threat arrived via the WeTip platform, police officials said in a news release. The message claimed the unknown party intended to bring a bomb to the Tapo Street campus on Friday.

School resource officers and school staff "completely swept" the campus Thursday and found no evidence of concern, the department's release said. The campus will be swept again Friday.

Jake Finch, a spokesperson for the school district, said the district informed families and staff about the threat early Thursday afternoon. Finch said Valley View won't cancel classes, but reiterated that police would increase patrols around the campus Friday.

"This doesn't look like a credible threat but we are taking it as seriously as if it were one," Finch said Thursday. "We are being very cautious."

Police officials said school staff members were on "high alert" and know safety procedures if they see anything unusual. The police department boosted officer presence around the campus Thursday and planned to do so again Friday.

Threats made via tip lines have become a recent trend, police officials said, including one at a San Fernando Valley campus Wednesday that turned out to be a hoax.

Anyone with information about the person or people responsible for the threat is asked to call Officer Amanda Torres through the police department's main line at 805-583-6950.

Driver sentenced in fatal DUI

A 22-year-old Oxnard man was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday for a 2022 DUI crash that killed a pedestrian.

Luiz Armando Ayala had pleaded guilty in January to a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and to a misdemeanor charge of being an unlicensed driver. Ayala also admitted to several special allegations, including that he fled the scene and the crime involved great violence, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said in a news release. Special allegations can impact sentencing.

The incident killed John Sherman Winter, 58, of Santa Barbara.

At around 3:30 a.m. on July 17, 2022, Winter had been sitting on the curb of Rose Avenue near Tiesa Lane, close to St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Ayala had been driving southbound on Rose. A witness saw him speeding and swerving before he stopped his car at a red light, prosecutors said. When the light turned green, he sped away, reportedly driving on the shoulder of Rose Avenue at high speed when he hit Winter.

Winter died at the scene.

Oxnard Police Department officers arrested Ayala not far from the site. He was taken to a hospital, where his blood alcohol concentration measured .13% nearly two hours after the collision, prosecutors said. The legal limit in California is .08%.

Court records show Ayala will be taken to Wasco State Prison. As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in custody at the county's main jail.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Simi Valley school on alert after anonymous threat, more news