Roundup: Shooter sentenced after Santa Paula man paralyzed, vandal robs senior, more news

Richard Steven Valencia

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Santa Paula man gets 25 years to life in attempted murder of neighbor

A 45-year-old Santa Paula man was sentenced last week to 25 years to life in prison in connection with the attempted murder of a neighbor who was left paralyzed from the neck down, the District Attorney's Office said.

Defendant Richard Steven Valencia pleaded guilty in March to attempted murder and associated charges. The victim was in his mid-20s at the time of the shooting, according to police.

Prosecutors said the incident unfolded on Oct. 9, 2020, when the two men got into an argument in front of their apartment complex in Santa Paula. Later that day, the defendant allegedly saw the neighbor walking in the area again, confronted him and pointed a firearm at his face. As the argument continued, Valencia fired two shots that struck the victim in the face and neck, according to the prosecution.

Valencia was granted the possibility of parole but denied probation, according to the court docket.

He is currently being held at the Todd Road Jail outside Santa Paula without bail.

Female reported stabbed outside Simi Valley; suspect in custody

A man was arrested and booked into jail Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following the alleged stabbing of a female victim outside Simi Valley.

The female was reportedly stabbed in the leg with what appeared to be a box cutter following an argument between the two at an encampment, Sheriff's Capt. Nick Odenath said.

Odenath did not know if the victim had been transported to a hospital but said she would have been treated at the scene at a minimum for the cut on the lower part of her leg. The injury was not life-threatening, he said Sunday.

The incident was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of North American Cut Off Road, southeast of Simi Valley. It was not believed to be a case of domestic violence, nor was it clear what sparked the argument. Odenath did not know what the relationship between the two individuals was.

The 46-year-old suspect was being held Sunday at the main jail in Ventura in lieu of $75,000 bond. He is due to appear in court Tuesday.

Police: Man struck, robbed in downtown Ventura

A 67-year-old man was struck to the ground and robbed early Friday morning while walking in downtown Ventura, police reported.

Officers said they were initially called to the 400 block of Main Street around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of someone breaking windows at a local restaurant. Shortly afterward, they were alerted that the suspected vandal had struck a passerby and robbed him.

The passerby lives in the downtown area and was trying to walk away from a confrontation with the vandal when he was assaulted, according to Ventura police.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated by medical personnel at the scene, police said.

The 39-year-old male suspect was arrested and booked into jail Friday. He remained there Sunday in lieu of $250,000 bond.

He was booked on suspicion of five felonies: assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, first-degree robbery, vandalism exceeding $400, elder or dependent adult abuse and kidnapping for robbery.

He is due to appear in court Tuesday.

These items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Shooter gets prison after man paralyzed, senior robbed, more