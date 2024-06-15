Roundup: Santa Paula police seize $10K in counterfeit bills, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Police nab fake cash

Authorities in Santa Paula investigating a motorcycle sale involving counterfeit money last week ended up seizing a large stash of fake bills.

On June 6, Santa Paula Police Department officers investigated the motorcycle sale as well as a theft from an auto parts store, said Chief Don Aguilar in a news release Saturday. A 27-year-old Santa Paula man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of felony forgery and theft by false pretenses.

Detectives investigating the matter ended up seizing more than $10,000 worth of counterfeit $100 bills, Aguilar said. All of the bills had the same serial number, he added.

The U.S. Secret Service is assisting Santa Paula's investigation, the chief said.

The suspect was booked into county jail and later released on a bail bond. On Friday, he was back in jail for an alleged probation violation in a separate felony case, jail and court records showed. He remained in custody at the main jail Saturday with total bail set at $85,000.

2 arrested as Fillmore gunfire investigation continues

Ventura County Sheriff's detectives have arrested two Fillmore men in connection with a pair of recent gunfire incidents in the city.

Authorities are also asking any witnesses or victims to come forward with information. The sheriff's office is contracted to provide police services in Fillmore.

Two incidents of shots fired were reported Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Third Street, where a vehicle sped off, and the same block on Second Street, where several subjects were seen running away. Deputies and detectives from multiple units responded and found evidence of the gunfire but no shooting victims.

Detectives identified the Fillmore residents, age 19 and 21, as suspects. On Thursday, they located the men in the 1200 block of Mountain View Avenue in Oxnard where the two were arrested. Detectives conducted warrant searches at the men's residences in Fillmore, in the 900 block of B Street and 300 block of Third, where they reportedly located more evidence.

Both suspects remained in county jail Saturday with bail set at $50,000 each, jail records showed. They were booked on suspicion of felony firearm and assault violations as well as falsely reporting an emergency and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

The case remains under investigation and detectives are seeking information from witnesses or victims. You can report information anonymously through Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Santa Paula police seize $10K in counterfeit bills, more news