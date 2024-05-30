Roundup: Reports shed light on unusual traffic deaths, Simi woman arrested after stabbing

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Cause of death determined in unusual Lockwood Valley crash

The cause of death and other details about a crash initially investigated as a possible homicide were released in reports from the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday.

The incident was reported March 28 in the remote Lockwood Valley, where a man's body had been found in a charred SUV burned beyond recognition and found sitting upright in a creek with running water. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office had initially flown detectives to the scene by helicopter, but authorities ultimately determined the incident was a single-car crash off Highway 33. The California Highway Patrol took over the investigation.

The driver had been previously identified as Yury Prokharchyk, 38. He was initially described as homeless.

Wednesday's reports list the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries, with environmental exposure — hypothermia — a contributing factor. The medical examiner determines manner and cause of death in unusual or suspicious cases.

Prokharchyk had been driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on the rural highway, which cuts through Los Padres National Forest land, when he apparently missed a curve and drove off an embankment, hitting the ground about 18 feet below. There were no skid marks on the asphalt or grass.

Prokharchyk was thrown through the windshield, according to the medical examiner's death investigation report.

The Jeep came to rest about 150 feet from where it left the road. The fire started at the rear of the vehicle and moved to the engine before it burned out. When authorities later got to the scene, they found no license plates and the vehicle identification number was illegible.

The driver apparently crawled back to the vehicle after the fire burned out due to the cold weather, investigators determined. He wasn't dressed for cold weather. His body had no burn injuries. Temperatures had ranged from lows in the high 40s at the time, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

A man and woman hiking in the creek had found the burned vehicle with two human legs hanging out of the driver's door, the agency's report said. Prokharchyk was lying across the front seats wearing a hooded T-shirt and shorts.

Investigators eventually found family in Washington state. Prokharchyk had come to the U.S. from Belarus in 2018, they learned, and had recently gotten his naturalization paperwork in order. He had a girlfriend in Belarus he spoke with daily, and she had been concerned after last hearing from him on March 23.

He had worked for cable companies in Ohio and Los Angeles and had been slated to start a job in Phoenix. He had been living in his vehicle in the meantime, investigators found. He and a friend were supposed to leave LA for Phoenix on March 25, and the friend was also concerned when they didn't meet up.

Prokharchyk was in good health and wasn't known to use illicit drugs, the report noted. He smoked tobacco and occasionally drank alcohol. Some alcohol was found in his system, along with caffeine and nicotine, tests showed.

Freeway death ruled accidental

The death of a pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles as he tried to cross Highway 101 in Oxnard in early March was found to be accidental, authorities said.

Reports released Wednesday by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office said 23-year-old Antelmo Garcia Ramirez had no known history of suicidal ideation or attempts. He also had no discernable natural diseases, the agency found. It wasn't known why he was on the freeway, the autopsy report noted.

The medical examiner determines cause and manner of death and conducts investigations in cases where a fatality is considered unusual, unexpected or suspicious.

The incident took place around 9:15 p.m. on March 8 along the northbound 101, south of Vineyard Avenue. The California Highway Patrol has said Garcia Ramirez had apparently been trying to cross all lanes, from the center divider to the right shoulder, although the medical examiner's investigation said it appeared he entered lanes from the right shoulder.

He was initially struck by a Toyota Tundra pickup truck going about 65-70 mph, the investigation found, and was subsequently struck by four or more additional vehicles. The pedestrian was hit in the right lane of the three-lane stretch.

All involved drivers stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the CHP has said.

The medical examiner's office determined the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries. The reports described difficulties in identifying Garcia Ramirez and reaching his family members, with an ID ultimately made with assistance from the federal Department of Homeland Security.

Garcia Ramirez had apparently been living in the U.S. for about two years, working in a packing facility in Oxnard and later in the fields. He'd lived in Oxnard's La Colonia neighborhood for a time, but it wasn't clear where he was living at the time of his death. He was known to drink and use drugs, including methamphetamine and marijuana, but was said to be a hard worker, according to the medical examiner's report. Some drugs were detected by toxicology tests, but they were not mentioned as a contributing factor in the death.

Police: Woman stabs man in Simi Valley home

A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after reportedly stabbing a man in the torso and groin in the Simi Valley home they shared.

Simi Valley Police Sgt. Josh McAlister said the incident was reported at 12:36 p.m. in the 2400 block of Fig Street.

The 56-year-old woman allegedly stabbed the man twice after an argument, McAlister said. The man was transported to Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks and suffered injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Both lived in the home and were dating or formerly dating, McAlister said.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony injury to a cohabitant, according to booking records. She is being held at Todd Road Jail near Santa Paula.

Her bail amount is $70,000, and she is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. Thursday court appearance at Ventura County Superior Court.

