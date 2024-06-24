Roundup: Real estate fraud scheme alleged, 19 arrested in blitz to combat retail thefts

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

These goods were recovered in a recent operation to stop retail thefts.

This firearm was seized during a recent law enforcement operation to stop retail thefts.

19 arrested in retail thefts

Nineteen people were arrested recently in a "blitz operation" conducted by a local task force formed to combat organized retail thefts in Ventura County.

An estimated $5,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered along with a loaded firearm, a false government identification card, burglary tools, methamphetamine, fentanyl and prescription pills, officials said.

Local police agencies along with retailers and security personnel at the Camarillo Premium Outlets joined up to conduct the blitz from May 31 through June 2, officials said.

They described the blitz as a saturation of resources and law enforcement personnel concentrated on stores to combat retail theft.

The 17 adults and two juveniles who were arrested reside in the Los Angeles area except three who live in Oxnard, according to a news release issued in mid-June by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Called the Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force, the group seeks to identify, locate and arrest individuals who commit the crimes.

The task force involves all law enforcement agencies in the county, according to a news release issued by sheriff's officials. It was to prevent and combat the estimated $10 million yearly loss from organized retail theft as well as thefts of vehicles, vehicle thefts and ocean-going cargo.

Persons with information on the thefts are encouraged to call a recorded line at 805-383-8703 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line 800-222-TIPS (8477). Individuals may remain anonymous when calling either number, according to authorities.

Newbury Park family targeted in real estate fraud scheme

A Georgia man pleaded not guilty late last week to several felonies in connection with what prosecutors say was a scheme to defraud a Newbury Park family.

The 30-year-old man from the Atlanta metropolitan area has been charged with one count of receiving stolen property and two counts of money laundering following an investigation by the real estate fraud unit of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The family was targeted during its attempt to buy a local home, the DA's office said in a news release issued Thursday. The family mistakenly followed bogus instructions to wire more than $200,000 to an account allegedly under the control of the defendant, officials said.

The defendant formed multiple false limited liability corporations to receive and then launder large amounts of cash stolen from the property transaction, the DA's office said. Then he separated the proceeds into smaller amounts and transferred the money to bank accounts under the control of a 39-year-old female codefendant, officials allege.

The codefendant is also accused of using false corporations to open multiple accounts at separate banks in Georgia to receive and launder stolen cash from real estate transactions.

The male defendant was arrested June 4 by federal customs authorities at an Atlanta airport and extradited to Ventura County two weeks later. He was booked into county jail in Ventura and remained there Sunday with bail set at $300,000. A bail review hearing is scheduled Tuesday.

The female codefendant is wanted on a $200,000 warrant for her arrest, according to the DA's office. She did not appear to be in county jail as of Sunday.

