Roundup: Pursuit boomerangs between TO and Simi, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Pursuit bounces from TO to Simi...and back

Ventura County Sheriff's officials arrested a Thousand Oaks man after a pair of pursuits Saturday afternoon that boomeranged between two cities and included a minor hit-and-run crash.

The initial pursuit launched shortly after 1 p.m. near Thousand Oaks Boulevard and Rancho Road, said sheriff's Capt. Robert Yoos, when a deputy had attempted to pull over the man's car for vehicle code violations. The sheriff's office is contracted for police services in Thousand Oaks.

As authorities gave chase, the driver, said to be in his early 40s, hit a post near Thousand Oaks Boulevard and Hampshire Road, Yoos said, damaging his vehicle. The driver continued to flee.

The man then got onto northbound Highway 101, where authorities canceled the pursuit due to high speeds. Deputies had already identified the suspect, Yoos said, and planned to contact him at his residence.

As deputies were making plans, the Simi Valley Police Department started pursuing the same suspect in their city, Yoos said.

That pursuit brought the man back into Thousand Oaks. Sheriff's officials asked the Simi lawmen to cancel their pursuit since the driver had already been identified.

Sheriff's personnel then set up surveillance near the man's Hillcrest Drive residence. He was eventually arrested on suspicion of evading, hit-and-run and vehicle code violations and booked into county jail, Yoos said.

No injuries were reported.

Youths responsible for gunpoint robbery

A juvenile court judge found a male youth responsible for the gunpoint robbery in April of a woman in Ventura, authorities said, while a second juvenile previously admitted his role in the crime.

The incident occurred on April 23 when the woman was walking near Harbor Boulevard and San Buenaventura State Beach, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said in a news release Friday.

The youths, whose ages were not released, were on their electric bicycles with their faces covered when they pointed a gun at the woman and demanded her purse, according to prosecutors. The woman complied and the juveniles fled on their bikes.

A Ventura Police Department officer soon spotted the suspects, who were detained. Authorities found they had possession of a loaded "ghost gun," which lacked serial numbers, and some of the victim's stolen property.

A judge on Thursday found one youth responsible for an armed robbery charge. The other had admitted to the same charge last month, DA officials said.

Both youths remain housed at the county Juvenile Facilities complex outside Oxnard and are scheduled for disposition hearings in July.

Items may be updated.

