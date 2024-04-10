Roundup: Prosecutors charge Oxnard man in child sex abuse case, more news

Oxnard man accused of sex crimes involving child

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed four felony counts Tuesday against an Oxnard man accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl since she was 8.

Charges against Jesus Gonzalez Arteaga, 42, include aggravated sexual assault of a child.

No plea was entered during arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Ventura County Superior Court, court records show. The hearing was continued to the afternoon of May 9.

An investigation kicked off in March after the Santa Paula Police Department contacted the Oxnard Police Department's family protection unit about the girl, now 11, Oxnard police said in a news release. Investigators determined Gonzalez Arteaga had allegedly sexually assaulted the victim since she was 8.

The suspect fled during the investigation, authorities said, and investigators obtained an arrest warrant.

On the afternoon of April 6, Oxnard police arrested Gonzalez Arteaga in the 1300 block of Cachuma Avenue in Ventura. The team included a K-9 police dog and assistance from Ventura County Sheriff's deputies. Gonzalez Arteaga was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

Gonzalez Arteaga was returned to county jail custody after Tuesday's hearing without bail, the court docket showed.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Daniel Cosio at 805-385-7609.

3 arrested after heist at outlets

Three Rialto residents were arrested Saturday after thefts of almost $10,000 in merchandise were reported at the Camarillo Premium Outlets center.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft, Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Greg Gibson said. They were booked into county jail and remained there Sunday with bond set at $10,000 each.

As opposed to thefts for personal gain, organized retail thefts are committed for the purpose of resale, he said.

The three were identified as a 32-year-old man and two women, ages 31 and 37.

Gibson said they were apprehended in a car on a side street off Dawson Drive in Camarillo.

He did not know what type of merchandise was taken but said the thefts occurred on the east end of the outlets.

