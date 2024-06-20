Roundup: Pedestrian killed in Simi Valley, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Pedestrian killed in Simi

An 81-year-old Simi Valley man was killed while crossing a street Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly after 5:20 p.m. at Ulysses Street and Socrates Avenue, the Simi Valley Police Department said in a news release Wednesday. The intersection is near Arroyo Elementary School, northeast of East Los Angeles Avenue and Madera Road.

The pedestrian, identified by police as Leopoldo Barajas, had apparently been crossing Ulysses in the marked crosswalk, heading north, when he was hit by a white BMW SUV making a left turn from Socrates onto Ulysses, according to police.

He was taken by ambulance to a trauma center, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

Neither party appeared impaired. The driver stayed at the scene.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact Senior Officer Matthew Cartwright at 805-583-6950 or at mcartwright@simivalley.org.

Hit-and-run suspect who allegedly killed dog arrested

Sheriff's authorities said they have arrested a man suspected in a pair of hit-and-run incidents on June 8.

The first crash, which injured occupants in the victims' vehicle, was reported around 9:45 p.m. in Moorpark at Highway 118 and Tierra Rejada Road, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The agency is contracted to provide police services in Moorpark.

The suspect's car, a Ford Explorer, had been traveling northbound on Tierra Rejada when it ran a red light and hit a Honda Odyssey minivan going westbound on the highway, also called Los Angeles Avenue. The driver of the Explorer fled the scene, officials said. The people in the minivan were treated at a local hospital.

As patrol deputies searched for the Ford Explorer, they were flagged down by a resident in the 100 block of Second Street. The resident said a Ford Explorer had hit their dog and fled. The dog owner took the animal to a veterinarian, but the dog died. The resident's description of the vehicle matched that of the other hit-and-run.

Deputies later found the Explorer parked in the 200 block of Ruth Avenue with no one inside. The vehicle had damage that matched circumstances of the collision with the Honda minivan. The Explorer was towed for evidence. Authorities found information inside that identified the suspected driver as a 29-year-old Moorpark man.

The suspect was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor hit-and-run violations. He was booked into county jail and subsequently released on a bail bond, jail records showed, with a court hearing set for June 28.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Moorpark Deputy Andrew Van Gundy at 805-532-2700.

Man pleads guilty in sex crimes case

The 24-year-old defendant in a 2022 sex crimes case that initially included 45 felony and misdemeanor counts has pleaded guilty to four felony charges.

Devon Alec Joelson

Devon Alec Joelson changed his plea Monday as part of a plea agreement, according to Ventura County Superior Court records. The guilty pleas include three counts of luring and one count of arranging a meeting place for the purpose of exposing, the court docket shows.

Authorities had accused the Thousand Oaks resident of crimes involving underage girls, saying he had solicited teens to send child sexual abuse material over social media and reportedly lured one or more to meet him at a park.

Sentencing is scheduled for the morning of Aug. 6 in courtroom 11. The other charges will be dropped during the sentencing hearing.

Joelson remains in custody at the county's main jail and is not eligible for release, jail records show.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Pedestrian killed in Simi Valley, more news