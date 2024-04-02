Roundup: Officials ID body in burned SUV; 3 nabbed in T.O. retail theft case

Authorities ID body found in burned SUV

Authorities identified the body discovered in a burned SUV in a riverbed in the Lockwood Valley as Yury Prokharchyk.

Prokharchyk, 38, was found Thursday afternoon by a man walking in the remote area of Ventura County, north of Lockwood Valley Road off State Route 33.

The cause and manner of death are under investigation, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office. Prokharchyk was homeless, agency officials said.

Detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol officers from the Fort Tejon office investigated the incident and concluded there was a traffic incident. The vehicle was burned beyond recognition, sheriff’s Capt. Dean Worthy said Thursday.

The initial 911 call reporting an apparent traffic collision at 11:58 a.m. Thursday, according to the CHP.

3 arrested in T.O. after report of theft

Three people were arrested Sunday afternoon in Thousand Oaks after a report of retail theft.

Thousand Oaks police responded to a report at 4 p.m. of a theft from stores in the 1300 block of Moorpark Road. The city of Thousand Oaks contracts with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office for police services.

Sheriff's Capt. Greg Gibson said deputies located the suspect vehicle in the same area. After an investigation, they arrested three Oxnard residents on suspicion of alleged theft of cosmetics from multiple stores although the amount taken was not immediately available.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested and faces a charge of felony organized retail theft. She is being held on $10,000 bail. A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony organized retail theft and forgery and misdemeanor identity theft. He is being held on $65,000 bail.

A 34-year-old woman was also arrested and faces a charge of felony organized retail theft. She was also arrested for a warrant on felonies for grand theft and identity theft as well as a misdemeanor for shoplifting. She is being held on $125,000 bail.

All three were scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Wednesday.

