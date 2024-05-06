Roundup: Officer hurt after Camarillo teen runs into CHP car, more news

These five handguns were confiscated May 1 in Oxnard and two suspects arrested on suspicion of firearm and gang conspiracy crimes.

CHP officer injured amid pursuit of 100-mph driver

A California Highway Patrol officer was injured during a pursuit of a Camarillo woman who was allegedly driving Saturday in excess of 100 mph on Highway 101.

The 18-year-old woman was reported to be driving at the illegal speed in Santa Barbara County with local CHP officers involved around 9 p.m. after the vehicle traveled into Ventura County.

The local officers joined the pursuit on the southbound side of the freeway at Telephone Road in Ventura before the driver took the Johnson Drive exit, officials said. Then she reportedly drove into a dead-end private lot before making a U-turn and striking the front of a patrol vehicle.

The officer sustained minor injuries when the patrol car was hit, CHP spokesman Ryan Ayala said Sunday. He was transported to a Ventura hospital for pain in his neck, back, shoulder and legs.

The woman was booked into Ventura County's jail system early Sunday on suspicion of driving with willful disregard for others while eluding law enforcement. She also was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a reference to the 2012 Infiniti sedan she was driving.

Both crimes are felonies, according to jail records. She was being held Sunday at Todd Road Jail outside Santa Paula in lieu of of $50,000 bail and was due to appear in court Tuesday.

Witnesses are asked to contact the CHP's Ventura office if they have any information to report for the ongoing investigation of the incident. The office can be reached at 805-662-2640.

Men nabbed for weapon, gang crimes in Oxnard

Two Oxnard men were arrested on suspicion of weapon and gang conspiracy crimes after a traffic stop in a residential area of the city last week.

While stopping one of the men's vehicles May 1 pursuant to a search warrant, police found five handguns not registered to either the driver or his passenger.

The pair was stopped in the 400 block of South Ventura Road in Oxnard, just east of the Oxnard Airport.

Two of the guns were identified as 9 mm semiautomatic handguns that are sold commercially as incomplete and lack serial numbers. One had a type of pistol barrel that can accept a flash suppressor or silencer, police said.

The 25-year-old driver was booked on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon; transport, import or manufacture of an assault weapon; carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle; and criminal street gang conspiracy. His 22-year-old passenger was booked on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, criminal street gang conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both men remained in county jail Sunday with bail set at $100,000. They have court appearances scheduled early this week.

