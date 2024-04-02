Roundup: Moorpark school locked down by police activity, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Moorpark school locked down by police activity

A school in Moorpark was locked down Tuesday afternoon due to nearby law enforcement activity.

The incident involved a traffic stop that resulted in a brief foot pursuit, said Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Greg Gibson. The sheriff's office is contracted to provide police services in Moorpark.

The suspect had reportedly been involved in a hit-and-run and had driven away from the scene at high speed, Gibson said.

A motorcycle sergeant saw the man driving erratically and tried an enforcement stop. The sergeant wasn't aware of the hit-and-run, Gibson said.

The stop ended with a brief foot pursuit near the campus of the Flory Academy of Sciences and Technology at 240 Flory Ave.

Although the suspect didn't run onto school grounds, the school was locked down around 2:45 p.m. out of an abundance of caution, Gibson said. The lockdown lasted about 45 minutes, he said.

Authorities checked into reports of a possible carjacking associated with the incident, but found those reports to be false, Gibson said.

This item may be updated.

Oxnard car chase leads to gun, child endangerment arrests

Four Oxnard residents, ranging in age from 14 to 21, were taken into custody Friday afternoon after evading police officers in a vehicle with a 1-year-old girl.

The baby’s 21-year-old mother and 19-year-old aunt, who was driving the vehicle, were arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The driver is also facing of a charge of evading police.

A 19-year-old, whom police said is a documented criminal street gang member, was arrested on suspicion of felony firearms possession, police said in a press release. He is also on pretrial release from a previous felony firearm arrest from January, police said

A 14-year-old is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm, police said. He also has a prior firearm arrest from January, police said. Another male juvenile was in the car, but wasn’t charged with a crime, Sgt. Bakari Myers said on Tuesday.

The Oxnard Police Department gang unit responded to a report of possible gang members in possession of handguns near Rice Avenue in south Oxnard around 4:45 p.m. The caller also reported the individuals may have been under the influence of alcohol and drugs, police said.

Officers attempted a traffic stop of the suspected gang members as they traveled west on Pleasant Valley Road from Dodge road in a white Nissan Altima. The driver evaded officers, but was hindered by traffic less than a minute later, Myers said.

The 19-year-old man then fled the vehicle on foot and threw a weapon into the bushes, Myers said. He was quickly captured. Authorities said they found the discarded weapon, a loaded 9 mm, semi-automatic Glock handgun, police said.

In the car, police found a 1-year-old girl in a car seat that wasn’t secured to the vehicle. They also found open alcoholic beverage containers and several deflated balloons.

Police said they believe the balloons were used for inhaling hallucinogens. One balloon was in the car seat next to the baby’s leg, police said. The child was released to her grandparents, Myers said.

Large amounts of fentanyl, meth seized near Oxnard park

Authorities investigating a man suspected of selling drugs near an Oxnard park seized significant quantities from his vehicle during a warrant search last month.

A county task force known as VC Focus — for Ventura County Fentanyl and Overdose Crimes Unit — had been investigating the 44-year-old Oxnard man. Detectives believed he was selling narcotics near Oxnard Community Park West at Seventh Street and Hobson Way, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Over several days of surveillance, detectives saw the suspect carry out numerous suspected drug transactions.

During a warrant search of the man's vehicle on March 22, authorities seized nearly a pound of the fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, and more than a pound of methamphetamine along with cash. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony drug offenses and remained in custody Tuesday in lieu of $80,000 bail, jail records showed.

Man with ties to Hueneme gets federal prison time

A Romanian man with ties to Ventura County was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for leading an ATM card skimming ring.

Marius Oprea, 38, who most recently lived in a short-term rental in Port Hueneme, pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to the U.S. Justice Department. He also admitted that he and his accomplices used counterfeit cards to make fraudulent withdrawals from the accounts of numerous victims.

On Friday in Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong sentenced Oprea to 75 months in prison and also ordered him to pay $28,974 in restitution.

Federal officials said Oprea and his gang harvested data from ATMs and used it to create phony debit cards to steal from victims, including people receiving public assistance. The crew targeted Bank of America accounts with debit cards, which don’t use the chip technology and tend to be used for state programs to help the poor, unemployed and disabled individuals.

Prosecutors said Oprea entered the country illegally and used an alias to receive the skimming devices while living in Port Hueneme. His operation was described as “unusually professional.”

The case was investigated by the FBI with help from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles prosecuted.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Moorpark school locked down by police activity, more news