Roundup: Man pulled from Sespe Creek declared dead at scene, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Man pulled from Sespe Creek in Fillmore dies

Despite efforts to resuscitate him, a man pulled from the Sespe Creek in Fillmore was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. James Sullivan said the agency received a call around 2 p.m. about a man who was found submerged in the creek. When deputies and the Ventura County Fire Department arrived, witnesses had already pulled the man from the water, Sullivan said.

The area was along the bike path just north of Shiells Park, near Hinckley Lane, according to radio traffic from the scene.

The man was not breathing. First responders performed CPR, which wasn’t successful, Sullivan said. The cause of death hasn’t been determined, the captain said.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man Thursday as Hilario Navarro Mares, 36. Mares was described as transient. The cause and manner of death were pending, the agency reported. Sheriff's officials had initially provided a different age.

The sheriff's Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 805-654-9511.

Indecent exposure suspect arrested

Ventura police arrested a 60-year-old man who allegedly exposed himself Wednesday morning near Loma Vista Elementary School.

The Ventura Police Department said it received calls at 7:51 a.m. about the man near Mills and Loma Vista roads. Police said they responded within minutes and found the suspect.

Police said their investigation and interviews with witnesses led them to determine the man had exposed his genitals in public.

Loma Vista School Principal Michael Wise said in a notification to parents that officers contacted the man and alerted school officials.

Wise said no parent, student or community member told the school about the suspect and that he hoped no one from the school saw the man.

The 60-year-old suspect was booked into Ventura County jail on suspicion of misdemeanor indecent exposure and misdemeanor drug possession, jail records show. He was being held on $5,100 bail and is expected to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Friday.

Firefighters rescue dogs during residential blaze

Fire damaged a garage at a Ventura home Wednesday, officials said, and crews removed two dogs safely from the attached residence.

The incident was reported shortly before 3:25 p.m. in the 300 block of Mackay Avenue, the Ventura Fire Department said in a news release. The block is in a neighborhood located on the north side of Highway 126, east of Kimball Road.

Firefighters responded to the report of smoke inside a single-family home. At the scene, they found the attached garage well-involved with fire.

No residents were found during a search of the home. Firefighters discovered two dogs inside the smoke-filled residence that were taken out uninjured.

The fire remained limited to the garage, officials said. No injuries were reported. The cause remained under investigation.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Man pulled from Sespe Creek declared dead at scene, more news