Roundup: Guilty plea in fatal hit-and-run near Mugu Rock, Oxnard pedestrian ID'd, more

Plea changed in fatal hit-and-run near Mugu Rock

A Los Angeles man pleaded guilty Wednesday in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Pacific Coast Highway that killed a 22-year-old woman and injured a second victim in late 2022.

The driver, Keith David McDowell-Satyananda, 47, pleaded guilty to two felonies: gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury. He also admitted to special allegations including that he fled the scene of a crime, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office reported. Special allegations can impact sentencing.

The crash occurred near Mugu Rock around 10 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2022.

Alena Pascuali, 22, of Riverside, had been standing with a San Gabriel man, then 30, on the dirt shoulder next to their parked 2022 Hyundai. The victims were standing several feet off the roadway, California Highway Patrol officials said at the time.

McDowell-Satyananda, who was driving northbound in a 2021 Mazda SUV, struck both victims and continued driving. He was pulled over a few miles away, near Rice Avenue and Wooley Road, where he was arrested.

Pascuali died at the scene. The male victim suffered major injuries but survived.

A helicopter view of Pacific Coast Highway and Mugu Rock in 2022. A man has pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter and other charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident in the area in December 2022.

McDowell-Satyananda had previously pleaded not guilty to all charges in 2022. Some prior charges will be dropped at sentencing as a result of Wednesday's plea agreement.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on the morning of May 22 in room 11 of Ventura County Superior Court. He remains out of custody on $100,000 bail.

Pedestrian identified

Authorities have identified a pedestrian killed in Oxnard on March 4 as Modesto Navarro, 73, of Oxnard.

The accident was reported around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Rose Avenue and Fifth Street. Navarro was hit by a truck traveling northbound on Rose. He had been crossing Rose north of Fifth at the time, Oxnard Police Department officials reported. Navarro was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The driver, an Oxnard man, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. Police said neither speed nor drugs or alcohol were considered a factor.

Navarro was a longtime Oxnard resident known by the nickname "Morey," Oxnard police officials said in a news release Friday.

Guilty plea in sex trafficking case

A 26-year-old Florida man pleaded guilty Tuesday to six felony counts in a human trafficking case out of Ventura.

The plea from Arayveion Edwards included charges of human trafficking, pimping and firearms violations. He also admitted to a special allegation the victim was vulnerable. Special allegations can impact sentencing.

In April 2023, Ventura Police Department officers had contacted Edwards about a stolen vehicle. During the interaction, a female with him pleaded with officers for help, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said in a news release. Officers also found Edwards had a loaded, unregistered gun and high-capacity magazines.

Authorities determined Edwards had brought the victim from Florida to California and forced her to engage in commercial sex work along the way to pay for the trip, prosecutors said. When she tried to leave or refused to prostitute herself, he used physical violence and psychological coercion to force her to take part, according to the DA's account.

Edwards remains housed at the county's main jail with bail set at $250,000. He is scheduled for sentencing on April 23.

