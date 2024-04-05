Roundup: New felonies filed against Ventura chiropractor, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Additional charges filed against chiropractor

Prosecutors filed five more felony charges against a Ventura chiropractor Thursday after additional victims came forward in a sexual battery case.

Fernando Juarez Gomez Jr., 43, has now been charged with eight felony counts of sexual battery by fraudulent representation, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, along with special allegations he took advantage of a position of trust or authority. Such allegations can impact sentencing if a defendant is convicted.

The Ventura Police Department arrested Gomez on March 21 when serving an arrest warrant at his office, Limitless Functional Therapy, on Westinghouse Street. The arrest stemmed from battery reports involving two patients and led prosecutors to file three felony counts. Police also asked other potential victims to contact a detective.

Since the arrest, three additional victims came forward with allegations they had been sexually battered while seeking chiropractic services from Gomez, prosecutors said in a news release.

Gomez pleaded not guilty to all counts and denied all special allegations during Thursday's arraignment in Ventura County Superior Court.

A bail review hearing is scheduled for April 11. Gomez currently remains out of custody on a $40,000 bail bond under the condition he can't work as a chiropractor or personal trainer while the case is ongoing, according to the DA's office.

Cash stolen from pizza shop

Police in Santa Paula arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly stole $700 the day before from a pizza shop.

The theft was reported around 9:20 a.m. Monday, when the suspect reportedly entered Pizza Man Dan's at 932 E. Main St. through an unlocked door in the back, Chief Don Aguilar of the Santa Paula Police Department said in a news release.

The restaurant wasn't open at the time, but employees were inside in another area. The suspect, a 28-year-old Santa Paula man, allegedly took the cash in large bills from a counter.

Surveillance footage showed the man's actions inside the pizza shop, according to police, and as he left through the front door. Officers recognized the suspect from prior contacts.

On Tuesday morning, patrol officers saw the suspect walking on East Harvard Boulevard, wearing the same clothes as in the video. Officers found $600 in large bills while searching his clothing and also found a small amount of methamphetamine, authorities said. Both items were booked into evidence.

Aguilar advised business owners to lock entrances during non-business hours and to store cash in a safe or other secure site.

Suspected burglary crew members arrested

A Los Angeles man and woman were arrested by Ventura County Sheriff's detectives Tuesday for allegedly carrying out residential burglaries in the area.

Tuesday's arrest came after detectives with the sheriff's Thousand Oaks unit investigated a residential burglary in the city on Jan. 11. Authorities identified several suspects and their vehicles, officials said in a news release, and determined the alleged organized burglary crew was responsible for additional burglaries in Ventura County and elsewhere.

On Tuesday, Ventura County authorities found out the suspects were in two vehicles in Calabasas, apparently casing a residential neighborhood. Detectives stopped both vehicles and detained the 31-year-old woman and 55-year-old man.

The woman has subsequently been charged by prosecutors with a felony conspiracy count and remained in custody Thursday at the county's Todd Road Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, jail and court records show. She pleaded not guilty to the charge Thursday.

The man was turned over to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and booked on residential burglary charges there, sheriff's officials said, with charges pending in Ventura County.

A third suspect, a 26-year-old Los Angeles man, was arrested by Los Angeles County authorities on suspicion of driving a vehicle displaying a fraudulent license plate.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: New felonies filed against Ventura chiropractor, more news