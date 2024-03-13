Roundup: Driver of stolen box truck charged with felonies, more

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Driver of stolen box truck charged with felonies

The driver of a stolen box truck that led authorities on a convoluted chase that ended in Ventura last week has been charged with multiple felonies.

Armando Gutierrez, a 48-year-old El Monte man, faces four felony counts, including assault with a deadly weapon, evading, unlawfully taking a vehicle and receiving stolen property, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office reported. Gutierrez also faces misdemeanor charges of DUI and resisting.

The March 6 pursuit, which started in Los Angeles County, included a string of unusual and dangerous moves broadcast by TV helicopter crews as the box truck careened onto medians, drove the wrong way and hit another box truck in Thousand Oaks. Authorities frequently monitored from a distance as the erratic maneuvers posed a threat to the public.

Gutierrez allegedly stole the truck, marked Lowe's Pro Supply, while the driver was making a delivery in Los Angeles, the DA's office said in a news release. The box truck contained thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. The owner provided the Los Angeles Police Department with GPS coordinates, but when officers attempted a traffic stop, Gutierrez evaded them, launching the pursuit.

Gutierrez traveled up Pacific Coast Highway into Ventura County, where he ended up on southbound Highway 101 in Thousand Oaks. That's where he allegedly hit a second box truck intentionally, near Ventu Park Road, prosecutors said. After a detour along Highway 23 — during which the other box truck driver chased him for a time — Gutierrez ended up on the northbound 101.

California Highway Patrol officers used spike strips and bean bag-type rounds to take him into custody near the Johnson Drive exit after a short foot pursuit, and after Gutierrez had reportedly driven in an oncoming traffic lane near Johnson.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges on March 8. He also denied special allegations concerning prior strike offenses and prior serious or violent felony convictions, prosecutors said. Such allegations could impact sentencing if Gutierrez were to be convicted.

His next court appearance, an early disposition conference, is set for the afternoon of March 19 in room 11 of Ventura County Superior Court. Gutierrez remained in custody at the county's main jail Tuesday night in lieu of $500,000 bail, jail records showed.

Sheriff's office warns of jury summons scam

Authorities are warning the public about a phone scam in which a caller falsely tells residents they have missed jury duty.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said residents had been called by a man who said he was with the sheriff's office, saying the person had an overdue jury duty summons. Sheriff's officials said they didn't know of any financial demands from the caller.

If a person receives such a call, he or she should call the agency directly to verify the information and be sure not to respond to any demands.

Sheriff's officials said the agency doesn't contact people over the phone with requests for any payment of fines, fees or penalties. Additionally, the Ventura County Superior Court notifies people of missed jury duty only by mail.

To report financial loss because of a scam, call the sheriff’s dispatch line at 805-654-9511 to file a report. Residents can also file a complaint online with the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov or the FBI at www.ic3.gov.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Driver of stolen box truck charged with felonies, more