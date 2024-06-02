Roundup: Dive team recovers gun sought by Oxnard police, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Dive team nabs sunken gun

A handgun that authorities believe may have been used during a recent shooting in Oxnard was pulled from Channel Islands Harbor by a special team of divers.

On Tuesday morning, the Ventura County Sheriff's dive team, staffed by search and rescue volunteers, took to the water at the request of the Oxnard Police Department. The night before, a 21-year-old man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of South Victoria Avenue. Witnesses described seeing a male suspect toss an item into the water after the shooting, and investigators believed it may have been a gun linked to the incident, sheriff's officials said in a news release.

Three divers took part in Tuesday's underwater search. They soon found a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson located near the original crime scene, officials said. Oxnard police detectives took custody of the firearm as evidence.

The victim was taken to a hospital and said to be in stable condition. Three suspects who reportedly fled in a black sedan were arrested the night of the shooting. Police found two firearms in their vehicle, which had been hit by gunfire.

The case remains under investigation, Oxnard Police Sgt. Brian Woolley said Saturday evening.

The county's search-and-rescue Dive Team utilizes volunteers with specialized skills for operations in lakes, rivers and oceans. The sheriff's office oversees multiple search-and-rescue teams — including mountain, K-9 and medical — whose volunteer members conduct operations around the county year-round. For information on SAR teams, including how you can join, visit venturasheriff.org/volunteers/search-rescue/.

Battery incident prompts evacuation at port

A lithium car battery that released potentially harmful gas at the Port of Hueneme Thursday night led to evacuations of the area.

No injuries were reported, according to Ventura County Fire Department officials.

The incident was reported around 9:20 p.m. at the port's Wharf 1, county fire Capt. Brian McGrath said Friday morning.

The battery, which had been removed from a vehicle, was “off-gassing” and had the potential to start a fire, McGrath said. Off-gassing can occur when a noxious material overheats and releases gases, he said. The gases can be hazardous for humans and animals to breathe.

The evacuation had been lifted by Friday morning.

The battery could have started a fire that would be difficult to contain, McGrath said. It was placed in a dumpster filled with water to keep it submerged and cooled. Crews remained at the scene as of 10:30 a.m. Friday to monitor the dumpster.

“These new batteries are kind of tricky sometimes,” he said. “It can take up to 30 days to cool off.”

McGrath didn't have information on how the incident occurred or what type of vehicle was involved.

A message left with a port official was not returned Friday.

