Roundup: Detectives seize drugs and explosives; more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Detectives seize drugs, guns, explosives

Ventura County detectives have seized methamphetamine, hundreds of pharmaceutical pills, guns and explosives following a two-month investigation by a regional task force, authorities said.

The Ventura County Fentanyl and Overdose Crimes Units arrested a 53-year-old Sylmar man last month on suspicion of a drug-related violation. The man was booked into the Ventura County jail on Feb. 29 and later released on $80,000 bail.

Authorities allege the suspect had been selling "large quantities" of meth to Ventura County residents.

Detectives served search warrants at a Sylmar home and a Sun Valley ranch. Along with about 1,000 pills, they confiscated more than two pounds of methamphetamine, four rifles and five handguns, according to a news release.

Authorities also removed military-style plastic explosives and dynamite, which have not been linked to the arrest. Officials said detectives are attempting to identify the source of the explosives.

The task force was formed to combat fentanyl-related crimes by targeting the supply chain responsible for local sales. Its efforts include tracking cases of fentanyl being added to cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs. People generally have no way to know how much fentanyl has been added to another drug and even low amounts can cause overdoses, officials say.

The public may contact investigators at 805-383-8700 or VCFOCUS@ventura.org with additional information about the case.

Lawyer for foster kids' agency charged with distribution of child pornography

A lawyer is facing federal criminal charges that he distributed and possessed child pornography, allegedly at the same time he was a supervising attorney at an agency that represents children in the foster care system.

Charles Aghoian, 61, of Camarillo, was arraigned March 11 on the charges and has voluntarily surrendered, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, part of the Department of Justice, announced. He pleaded not guilty at a federal district court in downtown Los Angeles.

A federal magistrate judge set bond at $1 million and a May 6 trial date has been scheduled.

Aghoian knowingly distributed sexually explicit videos of children in December 2020 and January 2021, according to the allegations in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in early March.

At the time of the alleged conduct, Aghoian was a supervising attorney at the Children’s Law Center of California, which maintains offices in Monterey Park, Sacramento and Lancaster. The agency's attorneys serve Los Angeles, Sacramento and Placer counties.

The center provides legal representation for abused, neglected and abandoned children overseen by the state’s juvenile dependency court system. Dependency courts consider whether children should be removed from their parents' care for safety reasons.

In April 2021, it's alleged he possessed on his cell phone images of explicit material that included children younger than age 12.

