Roundup: Cold case reopened after 36 years with plea for help, more news

A vehicle travels on Box Canyon Road in June. Ventura County Sheriff's officials have reopened a 36-year-old cold case hoping to solve a man's death in the rural area in 1988.

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Cold case reopened with request for help

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has reopened a cold case from 1988 and is seeking the public's help.

The victim, 43-year-old Richard Smith, was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds on April 16 that year in the 1000 block of Box Canyon Road, outside Simi Valley. Deputies had responded to the scene midday.

Smith had been living in a trailer near the site where he was found, authorities said in a news release. The unincorporated area is remote and not many people knew where he lived.

The case went cold after all leads investigated by the major crimes unit had been exhausted that year.

Investigators with the sheriff's cold case unit recently reopened the 36-year-old case after reexamining evidence, the agency said, and are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Carlos Macias at 805-384-4734 or atcarlos.macias@ventura.org.

Woman injured in single-car crash outside Oxnard

An Oxnard woman suffered major injuries in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night on Pacific Coast Highway near Wood Road on the Oxnard Plain, authorities said.

The 19-year-old was a passenger in a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta traveling southbound at 60 mph around 8:25 p.m. near Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, according to the California Highway Patrol. She was taken to Ventura County Medical Center.

The male driver, also 19 and an Oxnard resident, apparently made an unsafe turning movement to the right, causing the car to leave the road and hit a power pole, the CHP said. He was not injured. The state route is also known as Highway 1.

The CHP said no arrests had been made and alcohol and drugs were not suspected in the crash, which is being investigated by the agency's Ventura-area office.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: 1988 cold case outside Simi Valley reopened, more news