Roundup: CHP nabs suspect in homicide; man found shot in Oxnard

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Traffic stop by CHP leads to arrest of homicide suspect

A California Highway Patrol officer arrested a 28-year-old man in Oxnard Monday on suspicion of armed robbery and a related homicide in the Bay Area.

CHP officer Rolando Tejeda made the arrest around 9:50 a.m. on Oxnard Boulevard during a stop for a car with a registration violation, according to a CHP news release.

The suspect allegedly provided false information about his identity. Tejeda questioned the accuracy of the documents and called for other CHP units, the agency said.

CHP officials said their officers on the scene investigated and discovered the Alameda County Superior Court had issued a warrant for the man’s arrest for the crimes from 2022.

The man was taken to the Ventura County Main jail in Ventura and is expected to be extradited to Alameda County, according to the CHP. He remained in jail as of Tuesday, records show.

Shooting victim found in Oxnard

A 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found in Oxnard Monday night.

The Oxnard resident was located after the Oxnard Police Department received a call around 10 p.m. about a shooting victim in the 1600 block of South Victoria Avenue.

Police said he was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Police said they also found evidence of the shooting at the scene.

Additionally, witnesses reported seeing the suspects flee in a black sedan, police said. Officers stopped a car matching the description near Channel Islands Boulevard and Ventura Road. Police said the car was hit by gunfire.

Officers searched the car and found two firearms, according to Oxnard police. The three occupants of the car were arrested on suspicion of firearm possession, police said.

It was not clear if the occupants could face additional charges in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Diego Estrada at 805-385-8291 or diego.estrada@oxnardpd.org.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: CHP nabs suspect in homicide; man found shot in Oxnard