Roundup: Carjacking in Camarillo, Oxnard man held in firearms seizure

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Pasadena man charged with hijacking in Camarillo

A woman's car was hijacked last month outside a hamburger restaurant in Camarillo but found in Los Angeles and the suspect charged with three related felonies.

Identified as a 28-year-old Pasadena man, the suspect allegedly approached the 32-year-old Ventura woman outside the In-N-Out Burger eatery on Ventura Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. on May 17. He claimed he needed to use her phone, then took the keys to the vehicle by force and drove off in the stolen vehicle, police officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department later found the vehicle abandoned in the city's downtown area, officials said.

The suspect has been charged with carjacking, taking a vehicle without consent and receiving a stolen vehicle. He remained in custody Sunday at the Todd Road Jail outside Santa Paula with bond set at $200,000.

The carjacking was investigated by the Camarillo Police Department, which provides services through the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Teen arrested on multiple firearm violations in Oxnard

A 19-year-old Oxnard man was arrested and jailed on suspicion of multiple firearm violations Saturday.

Oxnard police said they went to the 1900 block of Pericles Place in response to reports of a male armed with a handgun in front of a residence. They found a man matching a caller's description seated in a car parked along the curb at the address in a neighborhood north of Oxnard College, officials said.

Officers said that when they searched the vehicle, they found four loaded handguns, three of which were unregistered, and several rounds of ammunition. They also reported finding an empty handgun holster and a box of handgun ammunition on the sidewalk next to the car.

The suspect was booked into county jail. He remained there Sunday in lieu of $80,000 bond, jail records show.

