Roundup: Burglary suspect was caught in victim's bedroom, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Burglary suspect was in victim's bedroom, police say

A Port Hueneme man was awakened from a recent nap to find a burglar in his bedroom, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Hurricane Cove, the Port Hueneme Police Department said in a news release.

The victim was sleeping upstairs when he heard someone in his home and caught the suspect crawling on his bedroom floor.

When the resident confronted the suspect, the suspect fled on foot and the victim gave chase. Responding officers found both parties outside. The victim wasn't injured.

When officers arrested the suspect, they found he had some of the victim's property, which was subsequently returned, police said. He had entered through a rear door.

The suspect, a 33-year-old Ventura man, has been charged by the Ventura County District Attorney's Office with first-degree residential burglary. He pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing Tuesday. The man remained in custody at the county's main jail Friday with bail set at $100,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Jesus Chavez at 805-986-6615.

Drug delivery service allegedly sold to minors

Sheriff's detectives in Camarillo arrested a 20-year-old man Friday suspected of running a drug delivery service that sold to minors.

An anonymous tip concerning the alleged operation came in January through Ventura County Crime Stoppers, saying the narcotics delivery service was selling marijuana to minors in Camarillo, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office is contracted for police services in the city.

The service reportedly advertised and promoted products on social media.

Investigators found evidence verifying the claims and also learned the service was selling psilocybin mushrooms to minors, sheriff's officials said in a news release.

At around 8 a.m. Friday, authorities conducted a warrant search of the suspect's residence and vehicle in the 80 block of Calle Segunda. The block is in a neighborhood located southwest of the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Carmen Drive.

Detectives found a large amount of marijuana, marijuana vape products and psilocybin mushrooms, which cause hallucinations. They also found a large amount of cash believed to be from drug sales.

The man was arrested on suspicion of multiple narcotics-related crimes and booked into county jail, with bail set at $200,000, jail records showed.

Teens arrested in alleged gang attack

Authorities arrested three Newbury Park teens Tuesday in connection with a fight in November where three other teens were stabbed.

The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 4 as a fight at an apartment complex in the 800 block of St. Charles Drive. Three male victims, age 14, 16 and 17, all from Thousand Oaks, were treated at hospitals for moderate to severe stab wounds.

Witnesses said five or six male suspects fled before deputies arrived, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted to provide police services in Thousand Oaks.

Authorities described the incident as a gang attack.

After an investigation, three male suspects — two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old — were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center, sheriff's officials said. A court date was pending.

