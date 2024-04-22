Roundup: Bicyclist dies in Oxnard, school locked down, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Bicyclist dies in Oxnard after collision with SUV

A 45-year-old North Hollywood bicyclist was killed Sunday night after a collision with an SUV in Oxnard.

The Oxnard Police Department said officers responded around 9:40 p.m. to a traffic collision at the northbound 101 Freeway offramp and Oxnard Boulevard and found the bicyclist had died, according to a news release.

The driver of the 2012 Ford Edge remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to the police.

The bicyclist, who has not been named pending family notification, was riding southbound on Oxnard Boulevard in the northbound lanes.

The Ford was making a right turn from the 101 northbound offramp when the vehicle struck the bicyclist.

Investigators do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash. The investigation resulted in traffic delays on the northbound 101 Freeway on Sunday night, said Oxnard Police Traffic Investigator Raul Camacho in an email.

Anyone who has information on the crash is asked to contact Camacho at 805-200-5668 or email raul.camacho@oxnardpd.org.

Swimmers rescued at Ventura Harbor

Two swimmers were rescued Sunday afternoon from a rip current off the south jetty at Ventura Harbor, with one person suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ventura Harbor Patrol was dispatched at 2:18 p.m. after the call, according to a news release.

Patrol officers responded within five minutes and found two female swimmers, one believed to be age 15 and the other approximately 17, said Brendan Donohue, senior harbor patrol officer and operations chief for the harbor patrol.

The two were swimming together, he said.

The first swimmer was found unconscious about 100 yards off the beach facing the shore but moving further out to sea, according to the release. She was taken on board a harbor patrol boat and life-saving measures were performed. She was transported to Ventura County Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.

The first swimmer was trying to swim but later lost consciousness when the harbor patrol picked her up, Donohue said. She is believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The second swimmer, age 15, made it back to the beach but was not transported to the hospital, Donohue said. Two other younger people helped get her out of the water.

It was unclear if all four of the group were friends who were in the water together, he said.

“All three of those other kids were wet and had taken in some water,” Donohue said.

A parent or guardian signed off on the 15-year-old not going to the hospital, he said. Donohue advised inexperienced swimmers to use extreme caution when getting in the water.

The Ventura Harbor did not have lifeguards on duty at the time but plans to staff seasonal lifeguards on weekends, beginning May 4 and seven days a week beginning in June through the end of August.

Oxnard school locked down

Ansgar Larsen Elementary School in Oxnard was locked down briefly Friday while local police helped Ventura County sheriff's deputies respond to a man who had barricaded himself inside a trailer on a nearby street.

In a Facebook post Friday at 1 p.m., the Oxnard Police Department said there was no danger to students or the general public. Individuals picking up children from the school near Oxnard College were alerted that they would be directed by police in the area. The lockdown lasted for about an hour, according to Oxnard police.

By 3:45 p.m., police announced that the man was in custody and officers were clearing the area.

The man was found during a narcotics investigation and was seen entering the trailer around 11 a.m., but refused to leave when officers tried to contact him, sheriff's officials said.

Ultimately, the man and his girlfriend did leave the trailer. They were arrested and booked into the main jail in Ventura, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's Capt. James Sullivan said Sunday that the man was arrested on suspicion of drug possession, resisting arrest and criminal conspiracy and also had some outstanding warrants. The woman was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.

No injuries were reported.

Registered sex offender sentenced for new crimes

A registered sex offender has been sentenced to three years and four months in state prison in connection with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Prosecutors identified the offender as Ronald Kenneth Rosen, 66. He previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of possession or control of the material while being a registered sex offender and two felony counts for distribution, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

He was sentenced on April 18 in the Ventura County Superior Court, according to the court docket.

Rosen formerly lived in Simi Valley, the DA's office said in a news release.

Rosen had a prior conviction for possessing child pornography in 1997, authorities said, and was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The criminal investigation was conducted by the DA's Bureau of Investigation, the Simi Valley Police Department, the FBI and the Southern California High Tech Task Force.

These items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Bicyclist dies in Oxnard, school locked down, more