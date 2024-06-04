Roundup: Attempted bank robbery in Fillmore, trespassing in Simi lead to 2 arrests

Attempted robbery at Fillmore bank leads to 1 arrest

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with a May 28 attempted robbery of a Fillmore Wells Fargo bank.

The Fillmore man walked into the bank in 600 block of Ventura Street at 12:30 p.m. and handed a note to a teller demanding money, according to a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office news release. The city of Fillmore contracts with the sheriff's office for police services.

After speaking with the teller briefly, the man walked out of the bank, according to the release.

The man did not demand a set amount of money, and he did not get any funds from the bank, said Det. Nicole Grover in an email on Monday. There was no argument, and the teller alerted her supervisor immediately, she said.

The incident lasted about three minutes, ending when the man left the bank without cash, she said.

Investigators from Fillmore and the sheriff's major crimes unit spent several days looking into the attempted robbery.

On Friday, Fillmore deputies contacted a man matching the suspect's description and found evidence linking him to the incident. Deputies also executed a search warrant at the man’s home in the 200 block of Village Square in Fillmore and found more evidence.

The man was arrested Friday on suspicion of two counts of misdemeanor petty theft and felonies for attempted robbery and second-degree robbery, according to jail records. He is currently being held at Todd Road Jail located west of Santa Paula.

His bail amount is $102,500, and he has a scheduled 1:30 p.m.Tuesday court appearance at Ventura County Superior Court.

LA man arrested after allegedly trying to enter Simi Valley homes

A Los Angeles man was arrested Saturday in Simi Valley on suspicion of trespassing into homes, carrying a loaded gun and other drug-related offenses.

The Simi Valley Police Department said in a news release that residents called before 9 p.m. about someone trying to enter homes in the 900 block of North Stanford Drive.

Simi Valley officers later located a 39-year-old man from Los Angeles and determined he knew someone in the area and was trying to find the person’s home, according to the release. Officers said he had a pistol and a large quantity of drugs.

The man was later arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanors for unauthorized entry into a home and resisting a peace officer and four felonies, including possessing illegal drugs, having illegal drugs for sale, possessing illegal drugs with a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm and not being the registered owner, according to jail records.

He is being held at Ventura County’s main jail in Ventura on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Ventura County Superior Court.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Attempted Fillmore bank robbery, trespassing in Simi lead to arrests