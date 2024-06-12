Roundup: Arrest in Highway 23 road rage stabbing in TO, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Arrest made in Hwy 23 stabbing

California Highway Patrol officials have arrested a suspect in a freeway stabbing in Thousand Oaks last week.

The road rage incident took place June 4 on southbound Highway 23. At around 2:55 p.m., a fight between two male drivers broke out in the center median at Avenida de Los Arboles. The 65-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times and hospitalized with major injuries, CHP officials previously said.

Investigators from the CHP's Moorpark-area office along with the agency's Coastal Division investigative services unit identified a 30-year-old Thousand Oaks man as the suspect, the CHP said Tuesday in a news release.

On Monday morning, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and felony assault. He remained at the county's main jail late Tuesday afternoon with bail set at $530,000, jail records showed. Arraignment was set for Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with cell phone or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to call the CHP’s Ventura Communication Center at 805-477-4174.

Victims named in Hwy 101 wrong-way crash

Two Santa Barbara men killed on Highway 101 in Ventura over the weekend by an alleged DUI wrong-way driver have been identified by authorities.

The driver of the victims' car, Gerardo Tenorio Nava, was 54, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. He died of blunt force head and torso injuries.

His passenger, 52-year-old Jesus Manuel Resendiz Hernandez, died of multiple blunt force injuries, the medical examiner found.

The manner of death for both men was deemed accidental.

The victims had been headed northbound in the left "fast" lane in a 2011 Nissan Versa shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The other driver, 21-year-old Evan John Bouchard of Oxnard, had been headed southbound in the northbound fast lane at about 80 mph, callers told CHP dispatchers. He was spotted going the wrong way in his 2006 Volkswagen Jetta near the junction with Highway 33 before continuing southbound.

The two cars crashed head-on just north of Seaward Avenue. CHP officials said Bouchard was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time. Both Santa Barbara men died at the scene.

On Tuesday, Bouchard pleaded not guilty in Ventura County Superior Court to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two felony DUI offenses, court records show. He also denied multiple special allegations that could impact sentencing if he were convicted.

Bouchard remained in the county's main jail Tuesday evening with bail set at $120,000. His next court hearing, an early disposition conference, is on the afternoon of June 24 in room 11.

Items may be updated.

