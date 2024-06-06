Roundup: 2 students arrested after aerosol can explosion at Rio Mesa High, more

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Teen arson suspects arrested after campus incident

Two male Rio Mesa High School students were arrested Wednesday after allegedly igniting an aerosol can and throwing it into an on-campus trash can where it exploded, authorities said.

One school official suffered minor injuries, said Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. James Sullivan. A school resource officer at Rio Mesa responded at 9:28 a.m. after campus officials reported the explosion, he said.

Rio Mesa, located at 545 Central Ave. near Oxnard, is part of the Oxnard Union High School District.

The sheriff’s office arrested the teenagers on suspicion of arson, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a destructive device and ignition of an explosive with intent to intimidate or injure, Sullivan said.

They were booked at the Ventura County Juvenile Facilities complex near El Rio, he said. Sullivan didn't know whether they remained incarcerated as of Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s arson investigator and major crimes unit are investigating, Sullivan said.

This item may be updated.

Fight on Highway 23 injures man

A fight between two drivers Tuesday afternoon left one man with major injuries in the center median of southbound Highway 23 in Thousand Oaks.

The physical altercation was reported around 2:55 p.m. on the southbound 23 at Avenida de Los Arboles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Arriving officers found the injured man in the median. The other driver had left the scene, officials said in a news release.

There was no threat to the public, authorities said.

The CHP's Moorpark-area office is asking anyone who saw the fight or who has phone or dashboard camera footage to call the agency's Ventura Communication Center at 805-477-4174.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Aerosol can explosion at Rio Mesa High prompts arrests, more