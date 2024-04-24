Roundup: 1 injured in Ventura kitchen fire, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

1 person hurt in kitchen fire in Ventura

One person was injured when a fire broke out in a home Monday afternoon in downtown Ventura, firefighters reported.

The individual was treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics and taken to Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura for additional treatment, according to a news release from the Ventura Fire Department.

No information on the age and gender of the individual was available, nor was the person's current condition known.

Fire officials said the blaze was reported around 3:30 p.m. at a single-family home near the intersection of Ann and Main streets. No information was available Tuesday on the cause or the amount of damages.

Firefighters deployed hose lines into the home and were able to find and extinguish a fire in the kitchen within 10 minutes, the officials said.

The city's fire units were assisted by the Ventura County Fire Department, the AMR ambulance company and the Ventura Police Department.

Stolen goods found in river-bottom camp

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies recently recovered about $2,500 worth of commercial goods after tracking the suspect to an encampment in the Santa Clara River bottom.

In March and April, the suspect allegedly stole multiple toolboxes and an acetylene torch set from a commercial business in the unincorporated Oxnard area, sheriff's officials said in a news release. The business backs up to the river bottom.

The sheriff's homeless liaison unit identified the suspect as a 30-year-old Oxnard man they knew through prior contacts via operations in the Santa Clara River bottom.

On April 9th and 10th, deputies with the homeless unit, who have extensive knowledge of encampments in the river bottom, worked with detectives to find the suspect, authorities said. The operation included use of all-terrain vehicles recently bought using grant funds to navigate remote terrain that was previously inaccessible.

On the afternoon of April 10, detectives found the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into county jail and later released on his own recognizance, jail records show.

Stolen property, including the toolboxes and torch set, was recovered and returned to the owner, sheriff's officials said.

