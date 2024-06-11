Roundup: 1 arrested in Oxnard teen's death, 4 nabbed in avocado theft, more

Man arrested in Oxnard teen's death

A 29-year-old Oxnard man was arrested Monday in connection with an April shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

Already in Ventura County jail on an unrelated felony vandalism offense, Jose Alberto Salazar is now facing a murder charge in the death of Miguel Angel Garcia and other gun-related charges, according to the Oxnard Police Department and jail records.

Salazar's arrest stems from the discovery of a shooting victim April 15 around 11:45 p.m. in a vehicle near the intersection of Yucca and F streets. The site is in a residential neighborhood in south Oxnard.

The 17-year-old victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Ventura County Medical Center where he died the next day, authorities said. Garcia was the city's fourth homicide of the year.

Investigators said they later found evidence of a shooting a little over a quarter mile away in the 4200 block of South G Street.

Salazar is being held on $2.16 million bail for all his charges. He is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Tuesday morning for his most recent arrest, jail records show.

Oxnard police said they're still investigating the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Meagan Tobey at 805-385-7755 or by email at meagan.tobey@oxnardpd.org.

4 arrested for alleged avocado theft

Three men and a woman from Norwalk were nabbed near Fillmore Sunday for the alleged theft of hundreds of pounds of avocados.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of the theft from a ranch in an unincorporated area outside Fillmore. The caller gave detailed information about the car fleeing the scene.

Deputies spotted the vehicle and pulled it over. A search of the vehicle turned up the avocados.

The driver and three passengers, ages 18-37, were arrested on supicion of felony grand theft of vegetables or fruit over $250 and conspiracy to commit a crime as well as a misdemeanor for trespassing.

Each of the four is being held on $10,000 bail. They were all expected to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.

The avocados were returned to the ranch.

The sheriff's Fillmore Patrol Station encouraged members of the agricultural community to make use of its Farm Watch program, which partners with members of the farming and agricultural community to spot crime trends and prevent them.

Authorities ID driver killed in Fillmore crash

An 86-year-old man who died in a two-vehicle crash in Fillmore Saturday has been identified.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office said Robert Reazer, of Fillmore, died of multiple blunt-force injuries. His manner of death was accidental, according to the agency.

The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. near Bardsdale Avenue and South Ventura Street, according to California Highway Patrol and Ventura County Fire Department reports. The intersection is in the Bardsdale area.

Investigators found that Reazer was driving a 2002 Honda Accord traveling southbound on Ventura Street. He approached the intersection with Bardsdale Avenue, where there is a stop sign, and crossed directly into the path of a Jeep, the CHP said.

The Jeep was traveling eastbound on Bardsdale Avenue. The driver was unable to avoid a crash and broadsided the Honda on the passenger side, causing major damage to both vehicles, the CHP said.

The driver of the Honda was transported to Ventura County Medical Center in Ventura with major injuries. The driver of the Jeep and four passengers sustained minor injuries and were not transported to the hospital.

The 86-year-old man died from his injuries about 10 p.m. Saturday.

Alcohol and drugs were not suspected to have influenced the crash, authorities said at the time.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: 1 arrested in Oxnard murder, 4 nabbed in avocado theft, more