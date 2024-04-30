Roundup: 1 arrested in Oxnard shooting; teens nabbed in armed robbery near Ventura Pier

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Oxnard police make arrest in shooting

A 47-year-old Oxnard resident was arrested in connection with a shooting in central Oxnard Wednesday night.

The Oxnard Police Department said it received reports of a shooting at 9 p.m. in an industrial area near Date and Pine streets and arrived to find a 45-year-old who had been shot at but was not injured.

Investigators said they found evidence to identify a suspect and arrested him Friday. They also obtained a search warrant for the man's residence, an encampment near railroad tracks off Mercantile Street, and found a .38-caliber revolver, a 12-guage shotgun, ammunition and other items.

He was arrested on suspicion of a string of felony drug and gun charges, including assault with a firearm, according to police and jail records. The man was scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Tuesday, jail records show.

Woman robbed at gunpoint near Ventura Pier

A Ventura woman was robbed last week at gunpoint while walking at night by San Buenaventura State Beach, but two suspects have been apprehended, police said.

The 41-year-old woman was walking west around 9:30 p.m. April 23 on a path between the Ventura Pier and Sanjon Road on Harbor Boulevard when two assailants reportedly confronted her and demanded her purse. They brandished a handgun and took her purse before fleeing west on bicycles, police said.

About 25 minutes later, a patrol officer saw two people matching the assailants' descriptions in the 400 block of North Ventura Avenue, police said. The suspects were detained and found to possess a loaded gun and some of the victim's stolen property, officers said.

The two Ventura residents, ages 14 and 17, were booked into county juvenile hall on suspicion of various charges. Included were armed robbery, possession of a loaded gun and conspiracy to commit a crime. Police said they were also charged on suspicion of possessing a "ghost" gun, which refers to weapons that lack serial numbers and cannot be traced.

Police said the woman was not physically injured.

These items may be updated.

