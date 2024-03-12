Rounds of storms to roll through Kansas City, bringing chance of severe weather

Multiple rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep through the Kansas City area this week, with the first round arriving Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

The weather on Tuesday will be more typical of what Kansas City sees in May. Temperatures will climb into the mid-70s under mostly sunny and breezy weather, according to the weather service. Typically, the metro sees temperatures in the mid-50s this time of year.

The first round of storms is expected to arrive Tuesday evening and continue into early Wednesday. Rain showers and maybe a few isolated severe storms are expected. The stronger storms more likely will develop east of the immediate Kansas City area, according to the weather service.

The main weather threats are quarter-sized hail and strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph, the weather service said.

Stronger storms arrive mid-week

On Wednesday, skies will be mostly sunny before the next round of storms move into the metro. Temperatures are expected to climb to the mid-70s.

The second round of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move into the Kansas City area in the mid-afternoon and continue through the evening, although there is some uncertainty of timing of the storms, the weather service said.

Severe thunderstorms are possible and the weather service is advising that people remain aware of the weather by having multiple ways to receive weather warnings and be ready to act.

Large hail and damaging winds, with gusts up to 60 mph are possible. The risk of tornadoes is low, the weather service said.

Widespread rain is expected, with rainfall totals ranging from a half inch to an inch of rain, with some localized areas seeing higher amounts.

Skies will clear and become partly sunny on Thursday, with temperatures again returning to the mid-70s.

The third round of storms is expected to move into the metro area between the early afternoon and early evening. Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely and severe weather is possible, although the greater risk of the stronger storms will likely be east of the Kansas City area in central and eastern Missouri.

The weather service is advising people to be weather aware. The main threat from the severe weather, if it develops, are large hail and damaging winds. The tornado risk is low.

After the storms move through, dry, cooler weather is expected with temps in the upper 50s on Friday, the mid-60s on Saturday and low 50s on Sunday.