Roundabouts coming to Port Orchard start with closure at Mitchell Road

PORT ORCHARD — Traffic around Bethel Road, Lincoln Avenue and Mitchell Road will be slowed this summer as the city begins work to build the first of two roundabouts in the Bethel corridor.

Work for the Lincoln-Mitchell roundabout began this week, the City of Port Orchard announced. Before building the roundabout, Puget Sound Energy will underground power and communications and will mobilize and start traffic control at the intersection while doing the work. Lincoln Avenue between Bethel Road and Mitchell Road will be closed during that time.

Two single-lane roundabouts are designed to improve the traffic at Lincoln Avenue, Mitchell Road and Bethel Road in Port Orchard.

The roundabout construction will start as early as June 17, after school is out of session at South Kitsap High School. There will be a detour beginning in late June and the goal is to have the road back in service before the Labor Day weekend, the city said in an announcement.

Roundabouts are considered safer and reduce collisions compared with intersections with stoplights and stop signs.

The total cost for the Lincoln-Mitchell roundabout is $1,474,000 and the city was awarded a $916,000 grant from the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board for the project, Port Orchard mayor Rob Putaansuu said.

As for the roundabout at the intersection of Bethel Road and Lincoln Avenue, construction may begin next year, contingent on the city obtaining all necessary environmental permits, the mayor said.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Construction begins for Bethel Avenue corridor roundabout work