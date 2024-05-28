New roundabouts coming to Montgomery County with help of state funding

Nearly $90 million for a new state program will be aimed at making Ohio roads safer. As part of the project, over $10 million is coming to the Miami Valley.

As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Highway Safety Improvement Program Montgomery County will be receiving approximately $7.3 million to construct two single-lane roundabouts in the county. The first will be at Seibenthaler Avenue and Catalpa Drive and the other will be at Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road.

Both intersections have seen their fair share of crashes and data from the Federal Highway Administration has shown roundabouts to reduce crashes by 44 percent.

Glenn Monnin owns Monnins Fruit Farm on Frederick Pike. As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, he said his initial concern would be construction affecting his customers, but added that he would ultimately be fine with the roundabout.

“I know there’s a lot of traffic up that way with all these warehouses up there, so I think it will help,” Monnin said.

The Montgomery County Engineering Department told News Center 7′s Nick Foley that work on these two projects will most likely not begin until 2028 or 2029, but the design phase will start sometime next year when funds become available.

Butler, Champaign, Clark, Miami, and Warren counties also received funding for projects from ODOT’s program.