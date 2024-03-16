Roundabout work starts Monday in Davenport

Here’s an Our Quad Cities News traffic alert: You will need to avoid the Government Bridge to go back and forth between Iowa and Illinois.

The roundabout project there starts Monday, when this section of Davenport will be blocked because construction is going to start of a roundabout that will replace that three-way intersection at LeClaire and Second Street.

The Arsenal Bridge is super busy because of the Rock Island Arsenal and it’s a very easy way to get between downtown Davenport and downtown Rock Island.

With the roundabout, you can do a quick circle and head back down Second Street toward the Centennial Bridge if the swing span is open.

This is a project that is expected to take several months and continue well into July. The government is paying for this,with a budget just under $1 million.

