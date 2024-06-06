Roundabout reopens after spill causes closure

Jun. 5—TRAVERSE CITY — A roundabout in Fife Lake on U.S. 131 was closed for multiple hours Tuesday night into Wednesday after a slippery substance spilled all over the roadway.

The substance appeared to be something similar to an oil brine material used for dust control on gravel roads, according to Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman James Lake.

Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department personnel later confirmed the substance was calcium chloride, which they described as a "non-hazardous chemical used for dust control."

MDOT crews arrived on the scene of the spill at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday and left at 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Dispatchers said in a social media post the road was back open shortly after at about 1:15 a.m.

Lake said they used sand to soak up the spill, and will dispose of that sand separately.

MDOT and first responders are unsure of where the substance came from, or what caused the spill.

Fife Lake Springfield Fire led the emergency response efforts on Tuesday night, assisted by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, Grand Traverse 911, Grand Traverse County Road Commission and MDOT.