Roundabout project costs pinned on Carmel after court rules in favor of Duke Energy

The Indiana Supreme Court sided with Duke Energy Indiana and the state’s Utility Regulatory Commission in a dispute with the City of Carmel over who pays to relocate and bury power lines. The decision could increase the costs to the city for some future roundabout construction and other development projects.

In an opinion issued Thursday, the court ruled two ordinances adopted by Carmel in 2019 threatened to unfairly burden Duke Energy ratepayers throughout the state. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission was correct in concluding that the ordinances are “unreasonable,” according to the court’s opinion.

“Duke services customers in sixty-nine counties throughout Indiana, and it is thus unlikely that those customers outside of Carmel would benefit from Carmel’s aesthetic improvements resulting from buried lines,” according to the utility regulatory commission’s findings cited in the court’s opinion.

The first of Carmel’s ordinances prohibited the construction of above-ground utility lines, poles or related structures in Carmel’s right-of-way unless authorized by the city. The second ordinance explained the procedures to be followed when a utility structure must be relocated due to road, street, sidewalk or trail projects and imposed all costs on the utility company unless the city agreed otherwise.

The legal dispute then centered around two city improvement projects on Guilford Road and 126th Street, which required Duke to relocate its facilities underground. Carmel and the energy company could not agree on which party would pay for the $500,000-plus relocation of the utility structures.

Carmel moved first and filed a complaint with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, but the commission sided with Duke Energy and found the city’s ordinances unreasonable and void.

Carmel appealed the commission’s ruling and the Court of Appeals sided with the city, reversing the commission’s findings. Duke Energy and the commission sought to have the case transferred to the supreme court, and the case was argued in front of the Supreme Court justices in September.

A senior engineering technologist at Duke Energy testified that if the ordinances were allowed to stand, “other towns and municipalities will enact similar ordinances” to avoid paying the cost of utility relocation, according to the opinion from the Supreme Court.

Underground projects can cost on average ten times more than above-ground projects, the energy company told the court.

The opinion siding with the energy company and utility regulatory commission was written by Justice Mark Massa, with three other justices concurring. Justice Derek Molter also concurred but dissented in part.

The City of Carmel and Duke Energy did not return requests for comment before publication of this article.

