New roundabout opens in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) unveiled a new roundabout project on Ranch-to-Market 620 in Williamson County.

TxDOT held a ribbon-cutting event in Round Rock for the project, which extends from Interstate 35 to Deep Wood Drive.

“The project added overpasses at Chisholm Trail and Lake Creek Drive, a roundabout at RM 620 and Chisholm Trail underneath the overpass, added new frontage roads and improved bicycle and pedestrian accommodations,” TxDOT said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.