Year round Village of Ruidoso residents allowed to reenter at 8 a.m. Monday

Fulltime residents of the Village of Ruidoso will be allowed to reenter the community at 8 a.m. Monday, according to a Village news release.

Saturday, Mayor Lynn Crawford and the Village Council decided to allow people who live in the community year round to check on properties. Tourists and second homeowners were asked to refrain from visiting.

“(The Village wants) residents (to have) time to get back to their properties and survey any needs or damages,” read the release.

The South Fork and Salt fires burn thousands of acres in the Mescalero Apache Reservation and around Ruidoso, June 18, 2024.

Fulltime residents are asked to bring at least a week’s worth of food and drinking water as grocery stores are not operating at full capacity.

“Due to the events of the past week, you may arrive to find that your home has no gas, no electricity, and no water. If your home has no power, your refrigerator will not be working,” the release cited.

Village officials asked residents to check Public Service Company of New Mexico’s website or the Zia Natural Gas Company website for the latest outages.

“There is no childcare available. If you have breathing issues, you may find that you cannot tolerate the ash, smoke, and soot that are in the air,” cited the release.

The Village is currently under a boil water advisory, which is normal after a natural disaster.

“If any of our systems are found to be compromised, there is the possibility for a mandatory Boil Water Order,” per the Village of Ruidoso.

Further information maybe found on the Village’s website.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Fulltime Village of Ruidoso residents allowed to enter Monday