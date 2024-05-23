Round of severe thunderstorms possible Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Chances for strong to severe thunderstorms are set to return Friday in West Michigan.

Pleasant, quiet weather conditions are expected Thursday, with sunshine, light winds, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s.

The first half of the day Friday will be quiet, likely featuring mostly sunny skies and increasing humidity. Thus, plans through early afternoon will likely be unaffected by any potential weather.

A cold front will sweep through the Great Lakes through Friday afternoon and evening, which will provide the trigger for a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop across the lake. While there remains some forecast discrepancy as to the exact timing and strength of possible storms, the chance for severe weather appears higher than Tuesday night’s chances were.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southwest corner of the state in a level 2 of 5 (slight) risk for severe weather, with a level 1 of 5 (marginal) elsewhere. Strong to damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend will feature several chances for showers and thunderstorms, but severe weather isn’t expected in Michigan. Severe weather will be possible south of Michigan on Sunday, in the vicinity of southern Indiana.

