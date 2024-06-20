Round Rock shooting: Police to give update Wednesday night

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department announced it would be giving an update on its investigation into a shooting Saturday night at Old Settlers Park. It is likely to be tied to the department’s search for a suspect.

Police said a little before 11 p.m. shots were fired at a Juneteenth festival at Old Settlers following a fight between two groups. The shooting left two dead and 14 injured. All of the victims were innocent bystanders, RRPD said.

Round Rock police identify victims killed in Old Settlers Park shooting

Police identified Lyndsey Vicknair, 33, from Manor and Ara Duke, 54, from Pflugerville as those victims.

This is a developing story and will be updated. KXAN will also live stream that news conference with RRPD in this story.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.