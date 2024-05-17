Round Rock school police chief out after accusing district of failing to report issues

In a letter publicly released Friday afternoon, now former Round Rock school district police Chief Dennis Weiner accuses district officials of failing to notify his department of pertinent police issues in a timely fashion.

The letter, posted Friday on Facebook by Round Rock school board Trustee Danielle Weston, accuses the district of waiting three days to report an alleged sexual assault of a child on a district school bus in April.

In a statement Friday, district officials said the letter was inaccurate and that it takes student safety seriously. They declined to say whether Weiner was still employed by the district but confirmed the police department is under the leadership of interim Chief Lauren Griffith.

Reached Friday evening, Weiner declined to comment but said the district placed him on paid leave through the end of his contract, when is up at the end of June. Weiner joined the district in 2022 after moving from Palm Beach, Florida.

“Our commitment to the safety and well being of our students has never wavered,” the district said in the statement. “The content of Mr. Weiner’s letter inaccurately represents personnel matters and an incident involving minors. All incidents involving students have been addressed in accordance with applicable law and district policy.”

On Friday afternoon, Board Trustee Danielle Weston posted the April 30 letter on her trustee Facebook page with a statement she attributed to herself and Trustee Mary Bone. Weiner sent the letter to trustees Wednesday, she wrote.

“As parents ourselves, we know that parents have a right to know what is going on in their schools and to make their own decisions on how to best protect their children,” Weston and Bone said.

In the April 30 letter addressed to Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez, Weiner accuses district leadership of waiting until Monday, April 15, to report an alleged sexual assault on Friday, April 12, involving a student victim under 6 years old and another student under 12.

This delay meant the victim of the alleged incident had to ride the bus the morning of April 15 with the other student involved in the incident and that the student had to tell their story twice, to administrative staff and a forensic interviewer.

“Since joining the Round Rock ISD from the Palm Beach School District, I have experienced numerous practices of non-reporting and delayed reporting of crimes, and interference with police operations and investigations by district staff,” Weiner said in the letter.

The trustees reported the letter to the Williamson County sheriff’s office, they said in the statement.

“We have an obligation to report to law enforcement if and when we believe we have knowledge that a crime may have been committed,” Weston and Bone wrote.

Board President Amber Feller Landrum, Vice President Tiffanie Harrison and Secretary Alicia Markum criticized Bone and Weston for releasing Weiner’s letter publicly over concerns it could compromise the privacy of minors.

District staff told trustees about the April 30 letter behind closed doors during Thursday’s regular board meeting, the board officers said. Bone did not attend the closed-doors session, they said.

“We want to assure the community that the Board has reviewed Mr. Weiner’s letter and is aware of the incidents raised in that letter,” the board officers said. “The safety and security of the students and staff of Round Rock ISD are of the utmost concern, and the Board will fully cooperate and support any resulting investigations."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Round Rock school police chief out after criticizing district leaders