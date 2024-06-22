Round Rock police: Second male suspect, a juvenile, arrested in Juneteenth shooting

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks has declined to comment on what caused a shooting altercation between two groups of people at at Juneteenth celebration that resulted in the killings of two innocent bystanders and injuries to 14 other people.

Police arrested a second male suspect on Friday night in connection with the shooting at the Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock on June 15 that killed two people and injured 14 others, officials said.

The second suspect, a juvenile, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Friday and taken to the Williamson County Juvenile Justice Center, according to a Facebook post by the Round Rock Police Department. His name will not be released because he is a suspect under the age of 17. The charge against him and where he was arrested also were not released.

"The investigation is ongoing, and the Round Rock Police Department continues to investigate additional suspects," the post said. "More information will be released as it becomes available. The Round Rock Police Department would like to thank the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Department of Public Safety, and the Pflugerville Police Department for their assistance."

Police arrested the first suspect, 17-year-old Ricky Thompson III of Manor, at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at an undisclosed location in Pflugerville. Thompson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks has said Thompson was not the only shooter at the event at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. He said there were "more charges to come" for Thompson and other shooters.

Ricky Thompson was the first suspect arrested in connection with shooting at the Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock on June 15. He is being held at the Williamson County Jail.

The shooting happened because an argument between two groups attending the Juneteenth event resulted in several people pulling out guns and shooting at one another about 10:50 p.m. on June 15, police have said.

Banks has declined to comment on what caused the argument.

Lyndsey Vicknair, 31, of Manor and Ara Duke, 54, of Pflugerville, both innocent bystanders, were killed in the shooting. The other 14 people injured sustained gunshot wounds, police have said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police: Second male suspect arrested in Round Rock Juneteenth shooting